DeKalb School District 428 adopts $155.1M tentative budget

DeKalb District 428 Director of Business and Finance Armir Doka (left) briefs the public on the details of the fiscal 2026 budget at the school board's July 15 meeting. (Megann Horstead)

The DeKalb School District 428 Board adopted its tentative budget for fiscal 2026 in a 7-0 vote this week.

With expenditures projected at about $155.1 million and revenue at $156.6 million, the district expects a surplus of about $1.5 million, school board documents show.

There were no adjustments to the budget since the board’s July 15 meeting.

The budget includes funding for, among other things, new elementary school renovations and construction and additional staffing.

Any changes would be presented for consideration with the budget’s final adoption, which is expected to take place next month.

The board established a public hearing date on the budget for Sept. 16. At that time, residents are invited to raise questions and provide input to the district. The board is expected to then hold a final vote before passing the new budget.