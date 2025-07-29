DeKalb County League of Women Voters names new board of directors

I Voted stickers Tuesday, April 1, 2025, in the polling place at the Westminster Presbyterian Church in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

The League of Women Voters of DeKalb County recently announced its new board of directors elected for the 2025-2027 term.

The board features community leaders committed to expanding voter participation and combating local election misinformation.

“Our new board is dedicated to increase participation from diverse perspectives, making our community stronger,” League of Women Voters of DeKalb County incoming president Christi Slavenas said in a news release. “We’re not just announcing leadership positions – we’re launching a renewed commitment to ensuring every eligible voter in DeKalb County has the tools and information they need to participate in our democracy.”

The league’s new board members include Christi Slavenas as president, Barb Andree as vice president, Lynn Fazekas as secretary, Claire Duvall as treasurer, Kathy Blair as interim voter services chair, Mary Rita Nelson as membership chair, Molly Trickey as communications chair and Cynthia deSeife as an at-large member. The board’s experience includes education, nonprofit management, communication and community organizing.

The board also outlined its initiatives for the upcoming term. The initiatives include strengthening communication infrastructure and developing new community partnerships. The league also will streamline voter information through vote411.org, expand voter registration drives and launch enhanced civic education programs.

“The willingness of different groups to work together is what makes DeKalb County strong,” Slavenas said in the release. “We’re grateful for the support of our members, community partners, volunteers and donors who believe in our mission.”

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan organization that aims to support democracy by encouraging citizens to make their voices count at the ballot box.

For information, visit LWVDKC.org or email vicepresident.lwvdkc@gmail.com.