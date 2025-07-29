Bank awards scholarships to 15 DeKalb County area grads

Recipients of Resource Bank’s 2025 Centennial Service Award are (back row, from left) Julia Hattar, Taelynn Rodeghero, Charlie Vander Bleek, Robert Sommer, Benson Gudmunson, (front row) Elizabeth Bend, Abigail Fellows, Anya Berry, Grace Hagemeyer, Cynthia Lieu and Viviana Fulgencio. Not pictured are scholarship recipients Logan Frye, Jackson Heilemeier, Abby Metzger and Aaron Potts. (Photo provided by Resource Bank )

Resource Bank N.A. recently awarded its 2025 Centennial Service Award to 15 DeKalb County area high school graduates.

The scholarship recipients are selected based on a commitment to their communities through participation in volunteer and civic activities during high school.

Resource Bank awarded each student $1,000 toward their continued education.

The 15 students, chosen from more than 60 applicants, awarded this year are: