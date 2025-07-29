July 29, 2025
Bank awards scholarships to 15 DeKalb County area grads

Resource Bank names 2025 Centennial Service Award recipients

By Kate Santillan
Recipients of Resource Bank’s 2025 Centennial Service Award are (back row, from left) Julia Hattar, Taelynn Rodeghero, Charlie Vander Bleek, Robert Sommer, Benson Gudmunson, (front row) Elizabeth Bend, Abigail Fellows, Anya Berry, Grace Hagemeyer, Cynthia Lieu and Viviana Fulgencio. Not pictured are scholarship recipients Logan Frye, Jackson Heilemeier, Abby Metzger and Aaron Potts. (Photo provided by Resource Bank )

Resource Bank N.A. recently awarded its 2025 Centennial Service Award to 15 DeKalb County area high school graduates.

The scholarship recipients are selected based on a commitment to their communities through participation in volunteer and civic activities during high school.

Resource Bank awarded each student $1,000 toward their continued education.

The 15 students, chosen from more than 60 applicants, awarded this year are:

  • DeKalb High School: Charlie Vander Bleek
  • Genoa-Kingston High School: Abigail Fellows
  • Hampshire High School: Cynthia Lieu, Aaron Potts
  • Indian Creek High School: Elizabeth Bend
  • Rochelle High School: Logan Frye, Viviana Fulgencio, Abby Metzger, Taelynn Rodeghero
  • Sandwich High School: Jackson Heilemeier
  • Somonauk High School: Benson Gudmunson
  • St. Edwards Central Catholic High School: Robert Sommer
  • Sycamore High School: Anya Berry, Grace Hagemeyer, Julia Hattar
