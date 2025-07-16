Land annexed into Sycamore could be developed into businesses

The largely undeveloped property located at the corner of Coltonville Road and Electric Park Drive, seen here on July 14, 2025, was annexed into the city of Sycamore during a June 16, 2025, Sycamore City Council meeting, according to city documents. (Camden Lazenby)

The owner of land annexed into Sycamore in June presented his latest plans to bring commercial and residential developments this week to city officials.

Chuck Shepard, on behalf of Old Rich Point, LLC, wants to build three commercial properties on one half of the property located on the west side of the intersection of Coltonville Road and Electric Park Drive. He pitched the newest draft of his plans to the Sycamore Planning and Zoning Commission Monday.

The 4.97-acre property owned by Shepard was annexed into Sycamore by the City Council on June 16, giving Shepard a pathway for his proposed development.

Not everyone in that area is happy about Shepard’s plans, however.

Resident Angel Mendez told the commission he lives in a house near Shepard’s property, and worries that more commercial real estate will change the pace of the neighborhood.

He said he bought the house he currently lives in because he found the community to be quiet, a place his grandchildren could safely run around. Now, he said he’s concerned by the prospect of new businesses setting up shop near him.

“I don’t think it’s fair,” Mendez said. “It’s a nice and quiet neighborhood where you can spend your last years. It’s not fair. Everybody wants to have peace and quiet, where you can go in the yard at nighttime and enjoy it. Now it’s not like that.”

During the public hearing on his proposed commercial development, Shepard told concerned community members that he hopes to attract more businesses akin to metal shops rather than restaurants or retail spaces.

The property he wants to develop would also have to be rezoned from residential to commercial use – something the commission already has recommended the City Council approve.

Sycamore community developer John Sauter said any business aligned with land zoned as highway business district, would be allowed to operate in the buildings Shepard wants to build.

Sycamore 2nd Ward Alderman Chuck Stowe, who sits on the commission, said he doesn’t think high-traffic businesses will value the property.

“I’m guessing, if you’re worried about the fast foods, they’re never going to go on Electric Park Drive. They are going to want to be on [Route] 23,” Stowe said. “Who knows, somebody might decide that, but in general, you’re going to get the traffic in another place.”

The Sycamore Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously recommended that the City Council approve Shepard’s plan, but the development still needs more city approval. Future meetings are required to gain approval for the final design, a special use permit and rezoning.

Shepard said he also wants to build housing units on the west side of the property, but that development has not yet been formally proposed to the city.