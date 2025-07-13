Route 64 road work starts Monday in Sycamore

An SUV heads eastbound on Illinois Route 64 toward Airport Road in Sycamore on Sunday, July 13, 2025. (Kelsey Rettke)

Road work on Illinois Route 64 in Sycamore is expected to start Monday and last through September, according to the city.

Pavement improvements on Route 64 will run from Airport Road east to County Line Road. The work is through a contract with the Illinois Department of Transportation and DeKalb-based Curran Contracting, according to a social media post from the city of Sycamore.

Motorists should expect periodic and temporary lane closures, likely causing delays, starting the week of July 18.

No full closures are anticipated and the roadway will remain open to thru-traffic, according to the city.

Anyone with questions or concerns is directed to call IDOT at 815-284-2271.

A separate road project for Route 64 also is in its design stages, according to the city. The work would rehabilitate a portion of Route 64 from Illinois Route 23 (Main Street) to Airport Road. Construction hasn’t started on that to date.