Two injured in four-car crash with rollover in Sycamore

DeKalb County Sheriff’s squad car vehicle in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

Two drivers suffered injuries in a four-car pileup crash that included a rollover on Thursday in Sycamore, authorities said.

Deputies with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash at 4:06 p.m. Thursday at Illinois State Route 64 and Motel Road, according to a news release.

A 54-year-old Elgin man, Peter J. Nevsimal, drove a silver 2023 Ford Expedition hauling a travel trailer west and allegedly failed to reduce his speed, authorities said. Nevsimal’s Ford flipped over in a ditch north of the intersection, destroying a utility pole.

A Nissan driven by a 44-year-old from Sycamore with a juvenile passenger attempted to turn to avoid crashing into the Ford, the sheriff’s office said. But the blue 2021 Nissan Utility was struck by a third vehicle, a 2020 Ram pickup truck, headed east. A fourth vehicle, a Mazda, crashed into the pileup from behind.

The pickup was driven by a 43-year-old from DeKalb with a passenger who was minor. The 2014 Mazda was driven by a 28-year-old from Pingree Grove, authorities said.

Paramedics took Nevsimal and the Sycamore 44-year-old to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb. They both suffered injuries that weren’t life-threatening, authorities said.

The Ford SUV had two passengers: a 43-year-old from Elgin and a minor. Neither suffered injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

All vehicles but the Mazda were towed from the crash site due to the severity of the damage.

Nevsimal was cited by the sheriff’s office for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.