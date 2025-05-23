DeKalb County health officials give tips on avoid tick-borne illness this season

DeKALB – The DeKalb County Health Department is backing a monthlong awareness campaign in June to help the community stave off ticks and protect themselves from Lyme disease.
Lyme disease is a typically contracted from the bite of infected ticks. More than 500,000 people diagnosed and treated each year, according to local health officials.
The health department stressed that the most important thing anyone can do to “fight the bite” is to diligently check themselves, their pets and children for ticks after spending time in areas where ticks live, such as in and near wooded areas, tall grass and brush.
Health officials advise that removing potential ticks within a 24-hour period reduces the risk of potential disease transmission.
Tips to avoid illness:
- Walk in the center of trails to avoid milling about wooded, bushy areas with high grass and leaf litter.
- Consider wearing light-colored clothing to make ticks easier to find, and tuck long pants into socks and boots.
- Use an Environmental Protection Agency-registered insect repellent or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus according to label directions.
- Conduct full-body tick checks on family members every two to three hours. Pay special attention to the underarms, ears, belly button, behind knees, between legs, waist, hair and scalp. It’s also important to check any gear or pets taken on outings.
- Put your clothes in the dryer on high for 10 minutes to kill ticks. If the clothes are damp, put them in the dryer for an hour.
- It is important to shower as soon as possible after coming from outdoors