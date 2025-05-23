DeKalb County health officials give tips on avoid tick-borne illness this season

DeKALB – The DeKalb County Health Department is backing a monthlong awareness campaign in June to help the community stave off ticks and protect themselves from Lyme disease.

Lyme disease is a typically contracted from the bite of infected ticks. More than 500,000 people diagnosed and treated each year, according to local health officials.

The health department stressed that the most important thing anyone can do to “fight the bite” is to diligently check themselves, their pets and children for ticks after spending time in areas where ticks live, such as in and near wooded areas, tall grass and brush.

Health officials advise that removing potential ticks within a 24-hour period reduces the risk of potential disease transmission.

Ticks, and the pathogens they carry, can pose a serious risk to human health. (ISU Extension and Outreach )

Tips to avoid illness: