DeKalb County Administration Building in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb County Chief County Assessment Office is reminding qualifying area residents to file Senior Homestead Exemptions, made available to those 65 or older.

The exemptions also count for those turning 65 this year.

Qualifying residents must own and live in their homes as a primary home. Application forms are available at dekalbcounty.org/departments/assessment-office/.

For information, call 815-895-7120 or email CCAO@dekalbcounty.org.