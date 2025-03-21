Sycamore’s new police chief is longtime resident

Cindy Mahan pins on Sycamore Police Chief Erik Mahan's new badge on March 17, 2025, after he was officially sworn in as Sycamore's newest top cop. (Camden Lazenby)

SYCAMORE – During an eventful but short Sycamore City Council meeting this week, Erik Mahan was sworn in as Sycamore’s new police chief.

Mahan, 55, left his job as deputy chief for the St. Charles Police Department to take over for now retired Chief Jim Winters, who said goodbye to the job Monday.

“I’m honored and humbled to stand before you in service as your new chief of police,” Mahan said. “I want to say thank you to City Manager Michael Hall and the entire selection team, which was a lot of people. And it did put us through the wringer, that’s for sure.”

Erik Mahan raises his right hand while Sycamore lawyer Keith Foster and Sycamore Mayor Steve Braser watch as Sycamore City Clerk Mary Kalk swears him in as the new Sycamore police chief March 17, 2025. (Camden Lazenby)

After Winters gave a brief presentation, Mahan was sworn in by Sycamore City Clerk Mary Kalk. His wife, Cindy Mahan, pinned on his new badge.

At least nine members of Mahan’s family, as well as numerous St. Charles and Sycamore police officers, attended his swearing-in.

Mahan said the significance of the position he’s been hired for isn’t lost on him.

“I want to thank you for putting your trust in me and believing in my vision for the Sycamore Police Department going forward,” Mahan said. “I also want to say thank you to Chief Jim Winters for his model of leadership and professionalism, and for his help to me over the last few weeks.”

Although Mahan wasn’t an internal hire for the department, he has called Sycamore home for more than two decades.

Winters announced in December his plans to retire, spawning a nationwide search for his replacement. Mahan was introduced as Sycamore’s next chief by Hall on March 3.

Sycamore Police Chief Erik Mahan kisses his wife Cindy after she pinned on his new badge March 17, 2025, in front of the Sycamore City Council and city lawyer Keith Foster. (Camden Lazenby)

Hall said the search for a new police chief began in earnest in January, and it didn’t take long for Mahan to become a top candidate.

“He really stood out as the best candidate to come to Sycamore,” Hall said. “He’s also been living here for 20 years. How could we pass that up? He knows the community very well, so we’re just really happy to have him.”

Mahan’s arrival and Winters' retirement aren’t the only personnel changes coming to the Sycamore Police Department. Deputy Chief of Police Jeff Wig is poised to retire Friday.

Still, Mahan said he plans for the police force to build on what was developed under his predecessors.

“It’s my intention that the Sycamore Police Department continue to provide professional police services with a sense of duty and a high level of accountability to the people of Sycamore,” Mahan said.