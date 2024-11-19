Ducky’s awarded $6.2K DeKalb city grant to repair roof, plumbing

DeKALB – Ducky’s, a formal wear boutique in downtown DeKalb, has been granted more than $6,200 to help pay for plumbing and roof work at 250 E. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb.

The $6,283 architectural improvement program grant, payable in 2025, was awarded to owner Diane Hosey after recent action taken by the City Council.

In a 5-0-1 vote, DeKalb city leaders awarded the grant funding to Ducky’s. Mayor Cohen Barnes recused himself from the vote because he owns commercial property, including Sundog IT, that falls within the boundaries of the downtown tax increment financing district. Fifth Ward Alderman Andre Powell and 6th Ward Alderman Mike Verbic were absent.

City Manager Bill Nicklas said he believes it’s a fair ask to support the owner’s request for the grant.

The project is expected to cost the owner about $30,650 in total, city documents show.

“She’s obviously paying more than that for the project,” Nicklas said. “But for what happened with our investigation of the sewers, this probably could have been done in July or August.”

In June 2024, Ducky’s and several downtown buildings were awarded a separate TIF grant as part of a larger building sewer and stormwater system improvement project.

“There were four buildings downtown that had identified cross connections between their building sewer and our stormwater system,” Nicklas said. “Much of the money that the council voted at the time went into two main extensions at different parts of the downtown in the 100 block and the 200 block on the south side of the downtown area. All four of the current building owners were not considered party to the creation. In fact, they did not know about the cross connection. Ducky’s was one of those.”

Nicklas said the city has long known about Ducky’s need for roof work and tuckpointing.

“Coincidentally at the time, Ducky’s was looking at a roof replacement, tuckpointing and not unlike what was done on the north side of the road and the 200 block just earlier in the spring,” Nicklas said. “But that had to be set aside because they also had unexpected expenses having to do with the plumbing that had to be done inside their basement. But the roof issues have continued and aren’t getting any better.”

While the city’s TIF architectural improvement program grant fund has been depleted for the year, council action authorized payment to Ducky’s to be accounted for and distributable with the Fiscal 2025 budget, city documents show.