Sycamore City Council increases pay 10% for future alderpersons

Sycamore City Council, and an audience, listen to a city official talk during a City Council meeting on Aug. 5, 2024. (Camden Lazenby)

SYCAMORE – Future members of Sycamore City Council are getting a raise, after the City Council approved a 10% pay increase in a split vote Monday.

Third Ward Alderpersons Jeff Fischer and Nancy Copple, and 4th Ward Alderman Ben Bumpus voted against the raise, while 1st Ward Alderpersons Alicia Cosky and Alan Bauer, 2nd Ward Aldermen Pete Paulsen and Chuck Stowe and 4th Ward Alderwoman Virginia Sherrod voted in favor of the pay increase.

“I just couldn’t get my head around what, if this is going to achieve what we’re looking to get out of it, other than a small bump,” Bumpus said during discussion on Monday.

With the 5-3 vote, the base annual salary of alderpersons elected in the future will rise by $480.

Currently, alderpersons earn a base annual salary of $4,800, according to the city’s 2024 total compensation report.

Sycamore City Manager Michael Hall said the idea of raising the annual pay of City Council members came from Mayor Steve Braser.

Braser said he thinks the demands of the position merits the pay increase, but was open to considering other ideas.

“It was just something I looked at, it’s not been touched in years; and you know we can throw it the other way and say let’s not get paid at all. You know what I mean, that could also be a decision,” Braser said.

Before city officials reached a decision Monday night, Hall explained the nuances of the vote and stressed that they aren’t voting on their current salary. Council members are elected through a staggered system, with different wards up every election.

“[The pay raise will] only be for if you’re reelected or if someone else came into that position going into the future. So this actually is going on over a long period of time. For it to fully see everybody on this council, see the increase, it would take until 2029 before you’d actually see it all,” Hall said.

Stowe, who’s been a member of City Council for decades, said it has been more than 20 years since the annual salary given to alderpersons has been raised.

“Nobody’s coming here for the money, that’s for sure,” Stowe said. “I think it’s just probably to keep up sort of, a little bit with inflation. And obviously, no I definitely would not advocate for more because the last thing I want to see is somebody running for these positions who needs the money.”

Bumpus was the only alderperson to vote against the pay raise on first reading, and was the most vocal of those who voted against the raise on second reading.

“What will it accomplish? I know that’s kind of a weird question, but I don’t understand what this will achieve,” Bumpus said, questioning the need for the increase.

Hall told Bumpus the 10% increase is to recognize that alderpersons salaries have not been raised in 20 years.

“Other than that, there is no other reason. No one is going to run because they’re getting paid,” Hall said.

Bumpus said that’s why he wonders if the city should bother with the raise.

“It’s almost like it’ll be a little bit more expense, but will it really achieve anything? I think that’s what I’m struggling with,” Bumpus said.

Braser said a seat on the City Council is a “valued position,” and hopes the raise could help others find a reason to enter public service as an elected official.

“It’s also to incentivize you to attend meetings, you are being paid to attend. You should attend, including other outside planning and zoning meetings,” Braser said. “It’s more than your normal family time.”