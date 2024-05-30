Prep baseball: Will Klumpp, Sycamore top Wheaton Academy in sectional semifinal

The Sycamore bench celebrates as Collin Severson slides in with the first run of the game during their Class 3A sectional semifinal against Wheaton Academy Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at the Sycamore Community Sports Complex. (Mark Busch)

SYCAMORE – Kyle Prebil already drove in one run to help Sycamore tie Wheaton Academy in the top of the fourth.

But Will Klumpp came up with a one-out single to give the Spartans a lead they would not relinquish in a 4-2 win over the Warriors in a Class 3A Sycamore Sectional semifinal on Wednesday.

“They were ahead and we got right back up against them,” Klumpp said. “What an amazing game.”

Wheaton Academy (31-6) took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the third on a monster double by Jacob York, scoring both Jakob Karlson and Gunnar Fitzpatrick. Four of the six hits the Warriors had in the game off Sycamore starter Matt Rosado came in that inning.

But Davis Collie singled and advanced to third on a fielding error, scoring when Prebil singled. Teague Hallahan walked to move Prebil up to second, then with one out Klmup singled up the middle for a 3-2 Sycamore lead.

“I had two strikes and I worked the count back to full,” Klumpp said. “He throws his breaking ball down and away, none of them for strikes, so I was looking for fastball. And I got it and put it in a good spot.”

Rosado allowed two Warriors to reach in each the fourth and fifth innings but retired the last nine batters to come away with the win.

Rosado struck out eight and walked one in seven innings.

“I think Rosado’s dominance on the mound was the biggest part of that baseball game,” Sycamore coach Jason Cavanaugh said. “He got into a little bit of trouble early in the game but was able to settle it down. And he got out of trouble just as quickly as he got into trouble. He struck out their three and four hitters with second and third with one out to prevent further damage.”

York, who had two hits in the loss, nearly had a third. With two outs in the bottom of the seventh, he ripped a shot to left field, but Tyler Lojko made a diving catch to retire him and leave No. 3 hitter Eric DeCosta, who has 14 home runs this year, in the on-deck circle.

Wheaton Academy coach Justin Swider said although most of his team’s offense came in one inning, the Warriors were hitting the ball hard throughout the game and Sycamore (27-7) kept making plays. DeCosta, who went 0 for 3, ripped a shot to Prebil at third who made a big stop and throw to get the out.

“We hit the ball hard a lot of the game,” Swider said. “The last play of the game, that’s a double that puts the tying run to the plate. They just made the plays. ... I don’t think it was just one inning, the ball fell in that inning.”

Cavanagh called it the best catch of the season.

“For him to make that catch is incredible,” Cavanaugh said. “If that ball drops, then their three hitter is coming up and he has 14 home runs this year. That changes the complexion of the game if that ball drops. Instead the game is over and we walk off with a win.”

The Spartans handed Wheaton Academy starter Nate Burden his first loss of the year. He set the school record with eight wins this season.

Burden allowed four runs and seven hits and struck out three.

“He kept us in the ballgame,” Swider said. “We were in a two-run ballgame late in the game with the opportunity to do some stuff. That’s all you can ask. I’m very proud of him and we’re going to miss him next year.”

The Warriors end the season as Chicagoland Christian Conference champions, winners of back-to-back regionals, and the most wins in program history.

“There’s a lot of great stuff to build on,” Swider said. “It’s just bitter ending the season, but there’s a lot of excitement moving forward in the program. It’s a great group of guys and they really bought into what we are trying to accomplish.”

Collin Severson had two hits and drove in a run for the Spartans.

Sycamore will face Burlington Central in the sectional title game at 11 a.m. Saturday, with the winner heading to the Geneseo Supersectional at 6 p.m. Monday.

“This was a huge morale boost, especially with all our fans coming out too,” Klumpp said. “Just an amazing game.”

