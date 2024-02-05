DeKalb chamber celebrates Crumbl Cookies’ new location opening

The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce celebrating Crumbl Cookies new location grand opening with a ribbon-cutting (Photo provided by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce )

DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the grand opening of Crumbl Cookies’ new location and welcomed it to the chamber’s membership.

Chamber staff, community and board members, and ambassadors celebrated the opening and joining the DeKalb chamber with a ribbon-cutting Jan. 19, according to a news release.

Crumbl Cookies, 2566 Sycamore Road, DeKalb, makes cookies inspired by popular flavors, desserts and foods, rotating its menu of six cookie flavors weekly.

For information, call 815-751-1023 or visit crumbl.com.