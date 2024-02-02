Four rollover crashes in DeKalb County Thursday due to icy roads: sheriff

SYCAMORE – No one was hurt after four vehicles rolled over in four separate crashes in DeKalb County Thursday, but speed and icy roads were factors, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s office.

DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Sullivan said speed and black ice were the culprits behind the four rollover crashes. He said he was relieved none of the crashes were any worse than they were.

“I’m thankful there were no injuries,” Sullivan said.

According to a news release from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, three rollover crashes occurred shortly before 6 a.m. on Thursday, and a fourth rollover happened about two hours later.

At 5:41 a.m. on Thursday a 2006 Black Toyota Tacoma, traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 30 near East County Line Road near Sandwich, rolled multiple times and came to rest on the driver’s side of the vehicle, according to a news release.

The driver, an 18-year-old man from Hinckley, declined medical transportation and was not issued any citations. However, because the vehicle had rolled near active railroad tracks, Sullivan said trains were prevented from traveling through the area near the crash scene for about half an hour, while the vehicle was removed.

At 5:53 a.m. on Thursday, DeKalb County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Plank Road, east of Lukens Road in Sycamore Township, for a report of a rolled over 2023 GMC Terrain, according to a news release. The driver of the vehicle, a 38-year-old woman from East Dundee, was uninjured, issued a verbal warning for driving too fast for the road conditions, and was able to leave the scene of the crash in her vehicle.

No one was injured when a gray Nissan Titan, traveling east on Illinois Route 38 moments before 6 a.m. Thursday, veered into a ditch and rolled over after the driver lost control, according to the sheriff’s office. The driver, a 40-year-old man from Rochelle, refused transportation to the hospital.

A fourth rollover crash happened at 7:53 a.m. Thursday on Plank Road, west of East County Line Road. Neither the driver nor passenger – both from Chicago, aged 44 and 38, respectively – were injured during the rollover crash. The 2005 Ford Ranger was towed from a corn field.

Sullivan said while temperatures have risen over the past few days compared to January’s winter storms, motorists should always be prepared for hazardous travel.

“So [Thursday] morning was busy. On the morning commute people encountered black ice on many of the roadways in the county,” Sullivan said. “So that’s just a reminder for people, even though it turned out to be a nice day [Thursday] – the morning, when you’re encountering black ice it’s important to drive at a slower rate so you’re able to control your vehicle.”