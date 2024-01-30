Learn more about the history of horses at upcoming Glidden Homestead event in DeKalb

The J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center (Photo provided by the J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center )

DeKALB – The J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center’s next Soup-er Sunday program will feature a presentation on the history of horses by horse breeder Judie Wright.

The latest lunch series will take place at noon Sunday at the homestead, 921 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb.

Admission to the program is free for homestead members and $5 for nonmembers, according to a news release.

Wright will share the history of horses such as Morgan horses, the first breed created in America, and Percherons, horses the homestead bred. The presentation also includes her family’s work with Morgan horses. Wright has raised, bred, and shown Morgan horses since the 1970s.

Joseph Glidden was among the first people to bring Percheron horses to the area. He also helped begin the horses use on farms. Glidden raised and bred the horses in the homestead’s brick barn.

Proceeds from the program will support the program. A house tour and soup will be provided.

The Joseph F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center is a nonprofit organization working to preserve the home and barn while providing educational opportunities to the public.

For information, visit gliddenhomestead.org, call 815-756-7904, or visit the Homestead’s Facebook page.