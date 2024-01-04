New retail shops, restaurants that opened in DeKalb in 2023

HomeGoods home furnishing store, 2530 Sycamore Road in DeKalb's Northland Plaza (shown here Tuesday, June 20, 2023) will open Thursday morning, June 22, 2023, confirmed a store employee. (Kelsey Rettke)

DeKALB – The city of DeKalb saw a number of new businesses open in 2023, as the owners grappled with inflationary market conditions amid changes in consumer shopping habits and behaviors.

Among those doing business in town includes several small businesses, some restaurants and a handful of national retail giants.

Here is a look at some of the latest arrivals to the DeKalb business scene from over the past year:

Shaw Local file photo – Some of the booths and tables Thursday, March 23, 2023, at The Grove restaurant and bar in DeKalb. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

The Grove Tavern

In 2023, The Grove Tavern began serving up traditional American food its way, with a modern twist.

The Grove Tavern, 204 N. Fourth St., set up shop on the first floor of Agora Tower.

The owners told the Daily Chronicle that they believe there’s a demand for modern taverns such as The Grove Tavern in downtown DeKalb.

At the restaurant, patrons are served what the owners call a modern approach to American food. On the menu is wings, flatbreads, burgers, wraps and melts, among other things.

At The Grove Tavern, patrons can enjoy live entertainment in the lounge area, as well as TVs mounted around the bar for viewing.

The outdoor patio allows the restaurant to cater to an additional 40 to 50 patrons on top of 85 seated indoors.

For information, visit thegrovetavern.com.

Shaw Local file photo – Thomas Sherman, owner of Class VI Wine & Charcuterie, looks at one of the bottles of wine Friday, April 28, 2023, that will be available at the new restaurant located at 214 E. Lincoln Highway, in DeKalb. Sherman is a U.S. Army veteran. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Class VI

Class VI, a new wine bar and charcuterie business in downtown DeKalb, opened its doors in the spring with wine in supply to appeal to every palate.

The establishment, 214 E. Lincoln Highway, carries up to 160 varieties of wine for patrons to choose from.

Its owner told the Daily Chronicle that he wants his wine bar to have a “relaxed” environment.

At about 2,200 square feet, Class VI features a spacious wine-tasting area and a bar.

The wine bar also has a variety of cheese available to buy.

For information, visit classsixdekalb.com.

Excelleaf

Whether it’s topicals, concentrates, vapes, pre-rolls or edibles, Excelleaf in downtown DeKalb is taking consumers to new levels with its cannabis products.

The dispensary, 305 E. Locust St., first opened for business in November to much fun fare after what its owners called an unavoidable delay prompted by the state.

Excelleaf’s plans for the former credit union site had been a long time in the making.

Among the changes made to the site were Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant improvements and security upgrades.

Once its space is fully built out, Excelleaf intends to host workshops and vendors on-site, in addition to being active in the community offering instruction and education on how to use cannabis products.

For information, visit excelleaf.com.

Shaw Local file photo – Nakia McAdoo, a founding partner for Canndid Spirit Too LLC, the company that operates Excelleaf, talks about a new dispensary Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (Mark Busch)

Burger Naan

Burger Naan opened its doors for the first time in September, giving the DeKalb community its first taste of what its owner said is a fusion of Indian and street food.

The establishment, 121 N. Second St., took over the spot once occupied by longtime DeKalb staple Hillside Restaurant.

The owner told the Daily Chronicle that he is excited for the community to get a taste of what Burger Naan has to offer.

At Burger Naan, the menu features butter chicken, Italian beef, burgers, shakes, wings, chicken tandoor, gyros, hot dogs, chicken biryani and more.

For information, visit burgernaan.com.

Shaw Local file photo – Burger Naan is seen Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in downtown DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

D.P. Dough

D.P. Dough, the popular franchise known as an alternative to pizza, has found a new home in DeKalb to roll out its fresh-baked calzones.

The establishment, 215 W. Lincoln Highway, took over the spot once occupied by Tom and Jerry’s Restaurant in DeKalb before its owners listed the building for sale.

The restaurant has undergone a bit of a makeover since the popular calzone franchise took ownership. Patrons will find booths, digital menu/promotional boards and new light fixtures.

D.P. Dough intends to offer more than 25 varieties of fresh-baked calzones for patrons to choose from, including the Construction Zone, which the owner said allows patrons to pick their own flavors.

There are 22 calzones that are expected to be available nationwide at D.P. Dough, but five of them will be made specifically for the DeKalb location.

For information, visit dpdough.com.

Shaw Local file photo – D.P. Dough is seen Sept. 25, 2023, at 215 W. Lincoln Highway in DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

Hallmark

The city of DeKalb became home again to the greeting card and gift store Hallmark just in time for the holidays.

The company had closed at the same spot in February 2020, and the space has been vacant since. At the time of the closing, the owner had said it was because of “unsuccessful lease-renewal negotiations with the landlord.”

City of DeKalb documents obtained through public records requests show that the retailer earlier this year had placed a hold on the 4,850-square-foot space on Sycamore Road with plans to reopen.

The Oakland Place Shopping Center also is home to Target, Old Navy, VP Nails, Evsie, Maurices, Famous Footwear and more, although there are vacant spaces in the vicinity.

For information, visit hallmark.com.

Shaw Local file photo – After it shuttered its doors years ago in the same location, greeting card and gift store Hallmark is expected to reopen at 2445 Sycamore Road in DeKalb the week of Dec. 12, 2023, just in time for the holidays. (Kelsey Rettke)

HomeGoods

A HomeGoods home furnishings store opened its doors for the first time to customers in late June.

Northland Plaza Shopping Center owner Bridge 33 Capital said HomeGoods takes up 18,269 square feet of space at 2530 Sycamore Road in DeKalb, according to the commercial real estate investment firm’s website.

The Northland Plaza Shopping Center also includes Aldi, PetSmart, Hobby Lobby, Planet Fitness, Shoe Sensation, America’s Best Contacts and Eyeglasses, and a number of food establishments including Panda Express, Buffalo Wild Wings and Panera Bread.

For information, visit homegoods.com.

Shaw Local file photo – A Five Guys opened in DeKalb in July at 2446 Sycamore Road across from Buffalo Wild Wings in Northland Plaza. Workers could be seen preparing the space Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (Kelsey Rettke)

Five Guys

A Five Guys burger joint now occupies space in the Northland Plaza Shopping Center in DeKalb.

The restaurant, which opened in July, uses 2,524 square feet of space at 2446 Sycamore Road across from Buffalo Wild Wings.

The fast-casual burger place founded in 1986 now is open for dine-in, takeout and delivery, according to the company’s website.

The Virginia-based burger joint has more than 1,700 locations worldwide, according to its website.

For information, visit fiveguys.com.

For information, visit fiveguys.com.

Shaw Local file photo – Jocelyn Vehena (left) and Martin Garcia work the register at DeKalb Fresh Market, 304 N. Sixth St., DeKalb, on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023. (Megann Horstead)

DeKalb Fresh Market

A new grocery store, backed by the same owners as DeKalb’s Paraiso Minimarket, first opened its location blocks from the city’s downtown area in November.

DeKalb Fresh Market, 304 N. Sixth St., DeKalb, offers residents and community members another grocery store option to consider in town.

The establishment occupies an 8,000-square-foot multi-tenant building shared with the Association for Individual Development.

The owner told the Daily Chronicle that plans for the site have been a long time coming.

The store comes equipped with a bakery and a small dine-in restaurant.

DeKalb Fresh Market also features two checkout lanes, two express checkout stations and shopping carts to help move store traffic along.