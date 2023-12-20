Boys basketball: Elgin Academy defense stymies Indian Creek

SHABBONA – Elgin Academy had a big run in the second quarter to take the lead against Indian Creek and another one to start the third to take control for good.

Both times, the defense for the Hilltoppers made things difficult for the Timberwolves’ offense and fed into their own offense en route to a 54-39 win, their third in a row while snapping IC’s five-game winning streak.

The turnover bug bit both teams, but the Timberwolves (9-4) took the brunt of it with 28 miscues leading to 18 points for the Hilltoppers (6-6). IC coach Nolan Govig said he felt his team’s defense did fine as long as they weren’t chasing the Hilltoppers on fast breaks.

“That’s what is frustrating on our end, is in the half-court defense we were doing fine,” Govig said. “But when you turn it over and let teams get easy buckets like that, all of a sudden their confidence starts to build. Half-court defense, I thought we were all right, but the turnovers were leading to easy ones for them.”

Most of the Hilltoppers’ runs in the game were sustained by forcing turnovers. Indian Creek raced out to a 9-2 lead, and Elgin Academy had one field goal in the first seven minutes of the game.

An 11-0 run later in the second quarter, which ate up less than three minutes, pushed the Elgin Academy lead to 20-15.

“They came out and really punched us in the mouth early,” Wilks said. “We really just changed the tempo of the game with our defense. We told our guys coming out of halftime those first three minutes of the third quarter is where we really wanted to make a big punch.”

The Hilltoppers stuck for the first 10 points of the second half, eight by Chris Tacher, to take a 35-21 lead. Everett Willis ended the run with a layup for the Timberwolves, but Elgin Academy scored the next six. What was a 15-9 game early in the second quarter became a 41-23 contest.

“If there’s a scenario where we’re down 10, just focus on the defensive end and stay together,” said Tacher, who scored 24 in the win. “We’ve had a lot situations like that, where we fold under that pressure. But we were on the same page we’re going to stick together, going to close this game out.”

IC got within eight points on a couple of occasions but never got closer. The loss ended a five-game winning streak as the Timberwolves head into a holiday tournament at Marquette, opening against Woodland.

The Timberwolves started the year by winning the Ashton-Franklin Center tournament for a four-game winning streak, dropped their next three, then won five straight.

“We need to make sure our mindset is still in the right place,” Govig said. “We’re a good team, and we need to make sure we have the mindset and keep this to one loses here.”

Jeffrey Probst had a team-best 11 points for IC while Willis added 10 points, five rebounds, four steals and three blocks. Tacher’s line was similar getting it done on both ends of the court. He had six rebounds, four steals and two blocks in the win.

Camren Horton had 10 points and six rebounds for Elgin Academy, while Tayten Wilder had eight points, nine rebounds and five steals. The Hilltoppers turned it over 20 times in the contest.

Elgin Academy hasn’t lost since falling on a buzzer-beater to Northridge last month. Wilks said the team has responded by focusing on its defense to win its past three games.

Early in November, Elgin Academy officials said the school would be closing after this school year after opening in 1839.

“I think that really was the game that sparked that fire inside of us, that we’ve been waiting for,” Tacher said. “Having that game-winner against us, it made us have that want and will to fight through these games, get the win, don’t let down and close out the final year of Elgin Academy on a good note.”