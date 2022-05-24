Final plans a go for 61-unit, 4-story Pappas apartment building in DeKalb

Concept art of the exterior of a 61-unit apartment complex called Arista Residences, 1383 Barber Greene Road in DeKalb. Final plans were approved by the DeKalb City Council May 23, 2022 for the Pappas Development project. (Concept art from March 30, 2022 from Pappas Development LLC provided by city of DeKalb posted publicly Thursday, May 19, 2022 ahead of the DeKalb City Council meeting).