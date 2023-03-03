IDPH: 4 counties at “high” COVID-19 risk; 14 at medium risk

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced the CDC is reporting 18 counties in the state are at an elevated community level for COVID-19, compared to 20 the previous week. Of those, four counties in Southern Illinois are at “high” risk for COVID-19, compared to zero the week before; and 14 counties are at “medium” risk, compared to 20 last week.

Two of the 14 counties at medium risk are in northern Illinois: Jo Daviess and Stephenson counties in northwestern Illinois.

In counties at medium risk, persons who are elderly or immunocompromised (at risk of severe outcomes) are advised to wear a mask in indoor public places. They should also get up to date on COVID-19 vaccines or get their bivalent booster, if eligible.

“COVID-19 community levels across the State remain stable again this week,” IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said in a news release. “However, we are reporting four counties in Southern Illinois that are at a High Community Level for COVID-19. IDPH continues to monitor COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases closely throughout Illinois, with extra attention towards those most at-risk. Treatments continue to be effective, but timing is important. Seek treatment with your local healthcare provider or use the newly available test to treat service as soon as you develop symptoms.”

The IDPH has recorded a total of 4,072,972 cases and 36,386 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois since the beginning of the pandemic. The department is reporting 10,772 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois in the week ending February 26, and 52 deaths.

As of Thursday night, 921 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 113 patients were in the ICU and 41 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. The preliminary seven-day statewide case rate is 84 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Illinoisans.

A total of 26,033,038 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Friday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 3,762 doses, including the bivalent booster and first doses. Since February 24, 26,337 vaccine doses were reported administered in Illinois. Of Illinois’ total population, more than 79% have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, more than 71% have completed their primary series of COVID-19 vaccines, and more than 19% have received the bivalent booster dose, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Data indicates that the risk of hospitalization and severe outcomes from COVID-19 is much higher for unvaccinated people than for those who are up to date on their vaccinations.

Weekly case rate per 100,000: 84.5

Percentage of ICU beds available: 17%

COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions (seven-day rolling average): 93 (Down one from a week ago)

Weekly deaths reported: 52 (Up 15 from the previous week)