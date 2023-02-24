IDPH: 20 counties at “medium” COVID-19 risk; 0 counties at “high” risk

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced that the CDC is reporting 20 counties in the state are at “medium” risk for COVID-19, compared to 19 last week. There were no counties listed at “high” risk for the second consecutive week. Two of the 20 counties at medium risk are in northern Illinois: Jo Daviess and Stephenson counties in northwestern Illinois.

In counties at medium risk, persons who are elderly or immunocompromised (at risk of severe outcomes) are advised to wear a mask in indoor public places. They should also get up to date on COVID-19 vaccines or get their bivalent booster, if eligible.

IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra also announced that SIU Medicine in partnership with IDPH is offering a new telehealth test to treat service for COVID-19. The service is aimed at providing faster and easier access to treatment for Illinoisans who contract COVID-19. Those who test positive are encouraged to call 217-545-5100 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays to schedule a telehealth appointment to determine if medical treatment is recommended. Appointments will be offered on a first-come, first-serve basis.

IDPH has recorded a total of 4,062,200 cases and 36,334 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois since the beginning of the pandemic. The department is reporting 11,248 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois in the week ending February 19, and 37 deaths.

“We are happy to report that COVID-19 community levels continue to remain stable this week,” Vohra said in a news release. “However, we know that the virus is still circulating with the potential to cause serious illness, especially to those most at-risk. It is critical for those individuals to have quick and easy access to medical providers to determine if COVID-19 treatment is recommended. We are grateful to offer this new telehealth test to treat service to help protect our residents across Illinois.”

As of Thursday night, 959 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 108 patients were in the ICU and 41 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

A total of 26,034,756 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Friday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 3,937 doses, including the bivalent booster and first doses. Since February 17, 27,556 vaccine doses were reported administered in Illinois. Of Illinois’ total population, more than 79% have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, more than 71% have completed their primary series of COVID-19 vaccines, and more than 19% have received the bivalent booster dose, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Weekly case rate per 100,000: 88.3

Percentage of ICU beds available: 18%

COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions (seven-day rolling average): 94 (up six from a week ago)

Weekly deaths reported: 37 (down 31 from the previous week)