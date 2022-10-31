New COVID-19 hospitalizations in Illinois continue to climb

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 4,968 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 11 additional deaths for Friday, Saturday and Sunday combined. IDPH does not update its data dashboard on weekends.

As of late Sunday, Illinois had 1,119 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 116 were in intensive care units, and 47 were on ventilators.

For Friday-Sunday, the state administered 76,660 vaccines.

Case rate per 100,000: 16.1 (up 2.5 from Friday’s update)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 20%

COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions (seven-day rolling average): 103 (up 2 from Friday’s update)

Weekly deaths reported: 67

Illinois has seen 3,814,648 total cases of the virus, and 35,246 people have died.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: the seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

County Case Rate/100,000 % available ICU beds COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions

(7-day rolling average) Weekly

deaths Bureau 19.5 21 0 1 Chicago 15 19 18 11 DeKalb 18.1 12 1 0 DuPage 15 30 8 7 Grundy 23.5 21 0 1 Kane 12.1 30 3 3 Kendall 14.3 21 1 0 Lake 15.6 22 6 3 La Salle 24.4 21 1 2 Lee 8.8 12 0 1 McHenry 15.4 22 4 0 Ogle 28.1 22 1 0 Suburban

Cook 16.6 17 21 14 Whiteside 13.4 12 0 0 Will 15.5 20 6 4

Vaccine update: As of Monday, the IDPH reported a total of 29,648,875 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 24,738,350 vaccines administered.

As of Monday, 8,390,633 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.85% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,889,446 (74.5%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,831,556 (82.4%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,447,062 (77.9%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,332,111 (86.1%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,794,185 (79.1%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,617,248 (87.4%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,852,588 (90.7%)

At Least 1 Dose: 2,003,274 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 69.38%

Suburban Cook: 73.51%

Lake: 71.28%

McHenry: 66.53%

DuPage: 76.21%

Kane: 67.05%

Will: 67.36%

Kendall: 70.35%

La Salle: 58.83%

Grundy: 58.23%

DeKalb: 56.93%

Ogle: 57.33%

Lee: 59.26%

Whiteside: 52.17%

Bureau: 57.18%