New COVID-19 hospitalizations in Illinois continue to climb

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 4,968 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 11 additional deaths for Friday, Saturday and Sunday combined. IDPH does not update its data dashboard on weekends.
As of late Sunday, Illinois had 1,119 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 116 were in intensive care units, and 47 were on ventilators.
For Friday-Sunday, the state administered 76,660 vaccines.
Case rate per 100,000: 16.1 (up 2.5 from Friday’s update)
Percentage of ICU beds available: 20%
COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions (seven-day rolling average): 103 (up 2 from Friday’s update)
Weekly deaths reported: 67
Illinois has seen 3,814,648 total cases of the virus, and 35,246 people have died.
County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.
The definition of a COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: the seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.
Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.
|County
|Case Rate/100,000
|% available ICU beds
|COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)
|Weekly
deaths
|Bureau
|19.5
|21
|0
|1
|Chicago
|15
|19
|18
|11
|DeKalb
|18.1
|12
|1
|0
|DuPage
|15
|30
|8
|7
|Grundy
|23.5
|21
|0
|1
|Kane
|12.1
|30
|3
|3
|Kendall
|14.3
|21
|1
|0
|Lake
|15.6
|22
|6
|3
|La Salle
|24.4
|21
|1
|2
|Lee
|8.8
|12
|0
|1
|McHenry
|15.4
|22
|4
|0
|Ogle
|28.1
|22
|1
|0
|Suburban
Cook
|16.6
|17
|21
|14
|Whiteside
|13.4
|12
|0
|0
|Will
|15.5
|20
|6
|4
Vaccine update: As of Monday, the IDPH reported a total of 29,648,875 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 24,738,350 vaccines administered.
As of Monday, 8,390,633 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.85% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.
CDC numbers:
Among Illinois residents 5 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,889,446 (74.5%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,831,556 (82.4%)
Among Illinois residents 12 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,447,062 (77.9%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,332,111 (86.1%)
Among Illinois residents 18 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 7,794,185 (79.1%)
At Least 1 Dose: 8,617,248 (87.4%)
Among Illinois residents 65 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 1,852,588 (90.7%)
At Least 1 Dose: 2,003,274 (95%)
There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.
In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:
Chicago: 69.38%
Suburban Cook: 73.51%
Lake: 71.28%
McHenry: 66.53%
DuPage: 76.21%
Kane: 67.05%
Will: 67.36%
Kendall: 70.35%
La Salle: 58.83%
Grundy: 58.23%
DeKalb: 56.93%
Ogle: 57.33%
Lee: 59.26%
Whiteside: 52.17%
Bureau: 57.18%