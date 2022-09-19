Illinois’ COVID-19 case rate, new hospitalizations show deepening decline

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 4,570 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and nine additional deaths for Friday, Saturday and Sunday combined. IDPH does not update its data dashboard on weekends.

As of late Sunday, Illinois had 1,149 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 153 were in intensive care units, and 63 were on ventilators.

For Friday-Sunday, the state administered 63,712 vaccines.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 17.4 (down 2.3 from Friday, lowest since April 18)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 19%

COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions (seven-day rolling average): 101 (down 11 from Friday, lowest since June 21)

Weekly deaths reported: 74

Illinois has seen 3,738,472 total cases of the virus, and 34,894 people have died.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: the seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by the CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

County Case Rate/100,000 % available ICU beds COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions

(7-day rolling average) Weekly

deaths Bureau 11.7 26 0 1 Chicago 16 17 17 12 DeKalb 23.9 15 1 1 DuPage 14.4 32 8 2 Grundy 17.9 26 0 0 Kane 18.1 32 3 7 Kendall 18.7 26 1 0 Lake 16.2 24 5 1 La Salle 17.9 26 1 1 Lee 14.6 15 0 0 McHenry 16.5 24 3 3 Ogle 19.4 15 0 0 Suburban

Cook 15.9 25 25 17 Whiteside 17.2 15 1 1 Will 18.8 26 7 4

Vaccine update: As of Monday, the IDPH reported a total of 29,415,475 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 23,543,242 vaccines administered.

As of Monday, 8,361,475 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.63% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,810,915 (73.9%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,733,711 (81.6%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,374,608 (77.3%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,239,857 (85.3%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,725,307 (78.4%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,529,109 (86.6%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,832,553 (89.7%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,979,678 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 69.32%

Suburban Cook: 73.19%

Lake: 70.84%

McHenry: 66.24%

DuPage: 75.93%

Kane: 66.84%

Will: 67.12%

Kendall: 69.92%

La Salle: 58.69%

Grundy: 58.05%

DeKalb: 56.86%

Ogle: 57.23%

Lee: 59.12%

Whiteside: 52.12%

Bureau: 56.95%