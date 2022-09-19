Illinois’ COVID-19 case rate, new hospitalizations show deepening decline

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 4,570 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and nine additional deaths for Friday, Saturday and Sunday combined. IDPH does not update its data dashboard on weekends.
As of late Sunday, Illinois had 1,149 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 153 were in intensive care units, and 63 were on ventilators.
For Friday-Sunday, the state administered 63,712 vaccines.
From the IDPH’s data dashboard:
Case rate per 100,000: 17.4 (down 2.3 from Friday, lowest since April 18)
Percentage of ICU beds available: 19%
COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions (seven-day rolling average): 101 (down 11 from Friday, lowest since June 21)
Weekly deaths reported: 74
Illinois has seen 3,738,472 total cases of the virus, and 34,894 people have died.
County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.
The definition of a COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: the seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.
Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.
At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by the CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.
|County
|Case Rate/100,000
|% available ICU beds
|COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)
|Weekly
deaths
|Bureau
|11.7
|26
|0
|1
|Chicago
|16
|17
|17
|12
|DeKalb
|23.9
|15
|1
|1
|DuPage
|14.4
|32
|8
|2
|Grundy
|17.9
|26
|0
|0
|Kane
|18.1
|32
|3
|7
|Kendall
|18.7
|26
|1
|0
|Lake
|16.2
|24
|5
|1
|La Salle
|17.9
|26
|1
|1
|Lee
|14.6
|15
|0
|0
|McHenry
|16.5
|24
|3
|3
|Ogle
|19.4
|15
|0
|0
|Suburban
Cook
|15.9
|25
|25
|17
|Whiteside
|17.2
|15
|1
|1
|Will
|18.8
|26
|7
|4
Vaccine update: As of Monday, the IDPH reported a total of 29,415,475 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 23,543,242 vaccines administered.
As of Monday, 8,361,475 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.63% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.
CDC numbers:
Among Illinois residents 5 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,810,915 (73.9%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,733,711 (81.6%)
Among Illinois residents 12 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,374,608 (77.3%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,239,857 (85.3%)
Among Illinois residents 18 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 7,725,307 (78.4%)
At Least 1 Dose: 8,529,109 (86.6%)
Among Illinois residents 65 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 1,832,553 (89.7%)
At Least 1 Dose: 1,979,678 (95%)
There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.
In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:
Chicago: 69.32%
Suburban Cook: 73.19%
Lake: 70.84%
McHenry: 66.24%
DuPage: 75.93%
Kane: 66.84%
Will: 67.12%
Kendall: 69.92%
La Salle: 58.69%
Grundy: 58.05%
DeKalb: 56.86%
Ogle: 57.23%
Lee: 59.12%
Whiteside: 52.12%
Bureau: 56.95%