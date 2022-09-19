September 19, 2022
Coronavirus

Illinois’ COVID-19 case rate, new hospitalizations show deepening decline

Case rate down to 17.4 new cases per 100,000 people

By John Sahly
FILE - Syringes and colorful bandages are prepared as children from local schools prepare to get COVID-19 vaccines in Pittsfield, Mass., on Monday Dec. 13, 2021. A review by federal health officials finds that Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine appears safe and effective for children under 5, the only group not currently eligible for vaccination. The review issued Sunday, June 12, 2022, by the Food and Drug Administration is a key step toward a decision on vaccinations for babies, toddlers and preschoolers, perhaps as soon as June 21. (Ben Garver/The Berkshire Eagle via AP, File)

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 4,570 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and nine additional deaths for Friday, Saturday and Sunday combined. IDPH does not update its data dashboard on weekends.

As of late Sunday, Illinois had 1,149 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 153 were in intensive care units, and 63 were on ventilators.

For Friday-Sunday, the state administered 63,712 vaccines.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 17.4 (down 2.3 from Friday, lowest since April 18)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 19%

COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions (seven-day rolling average): 101 (down 11 from Friday, lowest since June 21)

Weekly deaths reported: 74

Illinois has seen 3,738,472 total cases of the virus, and 34,894 people have died.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: the seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by the CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

CountyCase Rate/100,000% available ICU bedsCOVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)		Weekly
deaths
Bureau11.72601
Chicago16171712
DeKalb23.91511
DuPage14.43282
Grundy17.92600
Kane18.13237
Kendall18.72610
Lake16.22451
La Salle17.92611
Lee14.61500
McHenry16.52433
Ogle19.41500
Suburban
Cook		15.9252517
Whiteside17.21511
Will18.82674

Vaccine update: As of Monday, the IDPH reported a total of 29,415,475 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 23,543,242 vaccines administered.

As of Monday, 8,361,475 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.63% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,810,915 (73.9%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,733,711 (81.6%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,374,608 (77.3%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,239,857 (85.3%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,725,307 (78.4%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,529,109 (86.6%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,832,553 (89.7%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,979,678 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 69.32%

Suburban Cook: 73.19%

Lake: 70.84%

McHenry: 66.24%

DuPage: 75.93%

Kane: 66.84%

Will: 67.12%

Kendall: 69.92%

La Salle: 58.69%

Grundy: 58.05%

DeKalb: 56.86%

Ogle: 57.23%

Lee: 59.12%

Whiteside: 52.12%

Bureau: 56.95%

