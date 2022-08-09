August 09, 2022
Coronavirus

Illinois announces 51 new COVID-19 deaths; case rate falling

New COVID-19 hospitalizations up to 137 per day

By John Sahly
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 4,068 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 51 additional deaths Tuesday. The state is now averaging 17 COVID-19 deaths per day, the most since March 22.

As of late Monday, Illinois had 1,458 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 167 were in intensive care units and 59 were on ventilators.

For Monday, the state administered 9,045 vaccines.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 32.8 (down 1.1 from Monday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 21%

COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions (seven-day rolling average): 137 (up 6 from Monday)

Weekly deaths reported: 59

Illinois has seen 3,608,217 total cases of the virus, and 34,483 people have died.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: the seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by the CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

CountyCase Rate/100,000% available ICU bedsCOVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)		Weekly
deaths
Bureau28.62701
Chicago27.9182611
DeKalb33.22010
DuPage36.731123
Grundy24.92700
Kane32.53150
Kendall40.72720
Lake34.22181
La Salle33.72710
Lee36.72000
McHenry27.52122
Ogle30.62010
Suburban
Cook		31.5203013
Whiteside42.92012
Will32.91760

Vaccine update: As of Tuesday, the IDPH reported a total of 28,944,375 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 23,082,591 vaccines administered.

As of Tuesday, 8,331,747 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.39% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,774,880 (73.6%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,697,246 (81.3%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,347,326 (77%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,212,639 (85%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,702,281 (78.2%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,506,171 (86.3%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,828,830 (89.5%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,976,734 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 69.11%

Suburban Cook: 72.93%

Lake: 70.50%

McHenry: 65.99%

DuPage: 75.67%

Kane: 66.60%

Will: 66.89%

Kendall: 69.45%

La Salle: 58.49%

Grundy: 57.88%

DeKalb: 56.74%

Ogle: 57.09%

Lee: 59.00%

Whiteside: 51.99%

Bureau: 56.88%

