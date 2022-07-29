IDPH: 66 Illinois counties at “high” COVID-19 risk

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Friday that there are 66 counties in the state at “high” risk for COVID-19, an increase of eight from the previous week. An additional 31 counties are at “medium” risk, a decrease of five from the previous week.
The northern Illinois counties listed at high community level are: Boone, Carroll, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Jo Daviess, Kane, Kendall, Lake, Lee, McHenry, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside, Will, and Winnebago.
“With 97 counties at an elevated risk level for COVID-19, the most important thing people can do to protect themselves is to make sure they are up-to-date on their vaccinations and boosters,” IDPH Acting Director Amaal Tokars said in a news release. “This is the most effective means we have to protect ourselves from serious illness, hospitalization and death. So please don’t wait to get up-to-date!”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing a well-fitting, high-quality mask in public indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status, in high-community-level counties, along with being up-to-date on vaccinations and boosters.
At the medium community level, people who are elderly or immunocompromised (at risk of severe outcomes) are advised to wear a mask in indoor public places.
IDPH announced 5,913 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths Friday.
As of late Thursday, Illinois had 1,459 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 153 were in intensive care units and 43 were on ventilators.
For Thursday, the state administered 13,031 vaccines.
From the IDPH’s data dashboard:
Case rate per 100,000: 39.7 (up 0.8 from Thursday)
Percentage of ICU beds available: 17%
COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions (seven-day rolling average): 142 (down 1 from Thursday)
Weekly deaths reported: 48 (down 4 from last week)
Illinois has seen 3,563,653 total cases of the virus, and 34,357 people have died.
County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.
The definition of a COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: the seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.
Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.
At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by the CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.
|County
|Case Rate/100,000
|% available ICU beds
|COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)
|Weekly
deaths
|Bureau
|38.5
|22
|0
|0
|Chicago
|36.1
|15
|25
|12
|DeKalb
|39
|13
|2
|0
|DuPage
|43.3
|19
|11
|1
|Grundy
|32
|22
|0
|0
|Kane
|47.4
|19
|5
|0
|Kendall
|39.5
|22
|1
|0
|Lake
|43.3
|20
|5
|3
|La Salle
|33.8
|22
|0
|0
|Lee
|37.2
|13
|1
|0
|McHenry
|38.7
|20
|4
|0
|Ogle
|33.4
|13
|0
|1
|Suburban
Cook
|37.9
|16
|31
|9
|Whiteside
|35.4
|13
|0
|0
|Will
|38.7
|22
|9
|3
Vaccine update: As of Friday, the IDPH reported a total of 28,751,275 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 22,985,407 vaccines administered.
As of Friday, 8,323,792 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.33% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.
CDC numbers:
Among Illinois residents 5 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,770,803 (73.6%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,690,988 (81.3%)
Among Illinois residents 12 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,344,607 (77%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,209,070 (85%)
Among Illinois residents 18 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 7,700,489 (78.1%)
At Least 1 Dose: 8,503,679 (86.3%)
Among Illinois residents 65 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 1,827,955 (89.5%)
At Least 1 Dose: 1,975,848 (95%)
There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.
In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:
Chicago: 69.03%
Suburban Cook: 72.86%
Lake: 70.43%
McHenry: 65.92%
DuPage: 75.61%
Kane: 66.54%
Will: 66.83%
Kendall: 69.39%
La Salle: 58.45%
Grundy: 57.82%
DeKalb: 56.71%
Ogle: 57.03%
Lee: 58.95%
Whiteside: 51.95%
Bureau: 56.82%