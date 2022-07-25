Illinois’ new COVID-19 hospital admissions decline

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 14,517 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 10 additional deaths for Friday, Saturday and Sunday combined. IDPH does not update its data dashboard on weekends.

As of late Sunday, Illinois had 1,439 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 154 were in intensive care units and 37 were on ventilators.

For Friday-Sunday, the state administered 29,561 vaccines.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 39.8 (up 3.6 from Friday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 21%

COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions (seven-day rolling average): 136 (Down 10 from Friday, lowest since June 11)

Weekly deaths reported: 52

Illinois has seen 3,542,799 total cases of the virus, and 34,319 people have died.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: the seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by the CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

County Case Rate/100,000 % available ICU beds COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions

(7-day rolling average) Weekly

deaths Bureau 27.3 25 0 0 Chicago 33.5 17 24 9 DeKalb 41.8 18 2 0 DuPage 44.4 32 10 2 Grundy 34.5 25 0 0 Kane 48.7 32 4 2 Kendall 36.1 25 1 0 Lake 43.1 26 6 0 La Salle 35.1 25 1 0 Lee 26.7 18 1 0 McHenry 36.9 26 4 1 Ogle 30.3 18 1 0 Suburban

Cook 38.8 18 30 11 Whiteside 35.2 18 1 1 Will 41.6 23 7 4

Vaccine update: As of Monday, the IDPH reported a total of 28,651,245 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 22,926,431 vaccines administered.

As of Monday, 8,319,478 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.30% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,763,057 (73.5%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,680,708 (81.2%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,338,269 (76.9%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,202,046 (84.9%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,695,168 (78.1%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,497,846 (86.2%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,826,116 (89.4%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,973,997 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 69.01%

Suburban Cook: 72.83%

Lake: 70.38%

McHenry: 65.87%

DuPage: 75.58%

Kane: 66.47%

Will: 66.79%

Kendall: 69.20%

La Salle: 58.42%

Grundy: 57.79%

DeKalb: 56.68%

Ogle: 57.04%

Lee: 58.97%

Whiteside: 51.92%

Bureau: 56.81%