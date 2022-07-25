Illinois’ new COVID-19 hospital admissions decline

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 14,517 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 10 additional deaths for Friday, Saturday and Sunday combined. IDPH does not update its data dashboard on weekends.
As of late Sunday, Illinois had 1,439 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 154 were in intensive care units and 37 were on ventilators.
For Friday-Sunday, the state administered 29,561 vaccines.
From the IDPH’s data dashboard:
Case rate per 100,000: 39.8 (up 3.6 from Friday)
Percentage of ICU beds available: 21%
COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions (seven-day rolling average): 136 (Down 10 from Friday, lowest since June 11)
Weekly deaths reported: 52
Illinois has seen 3,542,799 total cases of the virus, and 34,319 people have died.
County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.
The definition of a COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: the seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.
Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.
At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by the CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.
|County
|Case Rate/100,000
|% available ICU beds
|COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)
|Weekly
deaths
|Bureau
|27.3
|25
|0
|0
|Chicago
|33.5
|17
|24
|9
|DeKalb
|41.8
|18
|2
|0
|DuPage
|44.4
|32
|10
|2
|Grundy
|34.5
|25
|0
|0
|Kane
|48.7
|32
|4
|2
|Kendall
|36.1
|25
|1
|0
|Lake
|43.1
|26
|6
|0
|La Salle
|35.1
|25
|1
|0
|Lee
|26.7
|18
|1
|0
|McHenry
|36.9
|26
|4
|1
|Ogle
|30.3
|18
|1
|0
|Suburban
Cook
|38.8
|18
|30
|11
|Whiteside
|35.2
|18
|1
|1
|Will
|41.6
|23
|7
|4
Vaccine update: As of Monday, the IDPH reported a total of 28,651,245 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 22,926,431 vaccines administered.
As of Monday, 8,319,478 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.30% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.
CDC numbers:
Among Illinois residents 5 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,763,057 (73.5%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,680,708 (81.2%)
Among Illinois residents 12 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,338,269 (76.9%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,202,046 (84.9%)
Among Illinois residents 18 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 7,695,168 (78.1%)
At Least 1 Dose: 8,497,846 (86.2%)
Among Illinois residents 65 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 1,826,116 (89.4%)
At Least 1 Dose: 1,973,997 (95%)
There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.
In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:
Chicago: 69.01%
Suburban Cook: 72.83%
Lake: 70.38%
McHenry: 65.87%
DuPage: 75.58%
Kane: 66.47%
Will: 66.79%
Kendall: 69.20%
La Salle: 58.42%
Grundy: 57.79%
DeKalb: 56.68%
Ogle: 57.04%
Lee: 58.97%
Whiteside: 51.92%
Bureau: 56.81%