July 25, 2022
Coronavirus

Illinois’ new COVID-19 hospital admissions decline

State’s case rate rises to 39.8 new cases per 100,000 people

By John Sahly
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 14,517 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 10 additional deaths for Friday, Saturday and Sunday combined. IDPH does not update its data dashboard on weekends.

As of late Sunday, Illinois had 1,439 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 154 were in intensive care units and 37 were on ventilators.

For Friday-Sunday, the state administered 29,561 vaccines.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 39.8 (up 3.6 from Friday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 21%

COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions (seven-day rolling average): 136 (Down 10 from Friday, lowest since June 11)

Weekly deaths reported: 52

Illinois has seen 3,542,799 total cases of the virus, and 34,319 people have died.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: the seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by the CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

CountyCase Rate/100,000% available ICU bedsCOVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)		Weekly
deaths
Bureau27.32500
Chicago33.517249
DeKalb41.81820
DuPage44.432102
Grundy34.52500
Kane48.73242
Kendall36.12510
Lake43.12660
La Salle35.12510
Lee26.71810
McHenry36.92641
Ogle30.31810
Suburban
Cook		38.8183011
Whiteside35.21811
Will41.62374

Vaccine update: As of Monday, the IDPH reported a total of 28,651,245 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 22,926,431 vaccines administered.

As of Monday, 8,319,478 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.30% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,763,057 (73.5%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,680,708 (81.2%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,338,269 (76.9%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,202,046 (84.9%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,695,168 (78.1%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,497,846 (86.2%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,826,116 (89.4%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,973,997 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 69.01%

Suburban Cook: 72.83%

Lake: 70.38%

McHenry: 65.87%

DuPage: 75.58%

Kane: 66.47%

Will: 66.79%

Kendall: 69.20%

La Salle: 58.42%

Grundy: 57.79%

DeKalb: 56.68%

Ogle: 57.04%

Lee: 58.97%

Whiteside: 51.92%

Bureau: 56.81%

