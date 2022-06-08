June 08, 2022
Coronavirus

Illinois COVID-19 update: 4,901 new cases; 21 deaths

State’s case rate rises to 40.1 new cases per 100,000 people

By John Sahly

Hollie Maloney FILE - In this March 2, 2021, file photo, Hollie Maloney, a pharmacy technician, loads a syringe with Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. An influential federal advisory panel overwhelmingly rejected a plan Friday, Sept. 17, to offer Pfizer booster shots against COVID-19 to most Americans, dealing a heavy blow to the Biden administration’s effort to shore up people’s protection amid the highly contagious delta variant. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File) (Robert F. Bukaty/AP)

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,901 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 21 additional deaths Wednesday.

For Tuesday, the state administered 14,247 vaccines.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 40.1 (+0.6 from Tuesday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 20%

COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 112 (-2 from Tuesday)

Weekly deaths reported: 47

Illinois has seen 3,342,542 total cases of the virus, and 33,904 people have died.

As of late Tuesday, Illinois had 1,201 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, a decrease of 17 patients from Monday. Of those, 121 were in intensive care units, and 36 were on ventilators.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

CountyCase Rate/100,000% available ICU bedsCOVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)		Weekly
deaths
Bureau20.42500
Chicago38.316205
DeKalb41.81300
DuPage44.22681
Grundy30.82500
Kane32.82640
Kendall43.22520
Lake43.32084
La Salle31.92510
Lee58.91310
McHenry31.52040
Ogle44.91310
Suburban
Cook		43.4182511
Whiteside35.41311
Will40.12252

Vaccine update: As of Wednesday, the IDPH reported a total of 27,628,045 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 22,457,594 vaccines administered.

As of Wednesday, 8,283,473 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.01% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,728,456 (73.2%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,652,750 (80.9%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,309,553 (76.7%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,181,991 (84.7%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,671,483 (77.9%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,482,997 (86.1%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,819,946 (89.1%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,971,118 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 68.71%

Suburban Cook: 72.50%

Lake: 69.97%

McHenry: 65.61%

DuPage: 75.30%

Kane: 66.22%

Will: 66.51%

Kendall: 68.84%

La Salle: 58.25%

Grundy: 57.58%

DeKalb: 56.48%

Ogle: 56.84%

Lee: 58.87%

Whiteside: 51.80%

Bureau: 56.75%

CoronavirusCOVID-19 VaccineIDPH
John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the digital editor for the Shaw Media Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as the Northwest Herald's digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.