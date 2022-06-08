Illinois COVID-19 update: 4,901 new cases; 21 deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,901 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 21 additional deaths Wednesday.

For Tuesday, the state administered 14,247 vaccines.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 40.1 (+0.6 from Tuesday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 20%

COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 112 (-2 from Tuesday)

Weekly deaths reported: 47

Illinois has seen 3,342,542 total cases of the virus, and 33,904 people have died.

As of late Tuesday, Illinois had 1,201 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, a decrease of 17 patients from Monday. Of those, 121 were in intensive care units, and 36 were on ventilators.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

County Case Rate/100,000 % available ICU beds COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions

(7-day rolling average) Weekly

deaths Bureau 20.4 25 0 0 Chicago 38.3 16 20 5 DeKalb 41.8 13 0 0 DuPage 44.2 26 8 1 Grundy 30.8 25 0 0 Kane 32.8 26 4 0 Kendall 43.2 25 2 0 Lake 43.3 20 8 4 La Salle 31.9 25 1 0 Lee 58.9 13 1 0 McHenry 31.5 20 4 0 Ogle 44.9 13 1 0 Suburban

Cook 43.4 18 25 11 Whiteside 35.4 13 1 1 Will 40.1 22 5 2

Vaccine update: As of Wednesday, the IDPH reported a total of 27,628,045 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 22,457,594 vaccines administered.

As of Wednesday, 8,283,473 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.01% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,728,456 (73.2%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,652,750 (80.9%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,309,553 (76.7%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,181,991 (84.7%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,671,483 (77.9%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,482,997 (86.1%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,819,946 (89.1%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,971,118 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 68.71%

Suburban Cook: 72.50%

Lake: 69.97%

McHenry: 65.61%

DuPage: 75.30%

Kane: 66.22%

Will: 66.51%

Kendall: 68.84%

La Salle: 58.25%

Grundy: 57.58%

DeKalb: 56.48%

Ogle: 56.84%

Lee: 58.87%

Whiteside: 51.80%

Bureau: 56.75%