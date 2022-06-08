Illinois COVID-19 update: 4,901 new cases; 21 deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,901 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 21 additional deaths Wednesday.
For Tuesday, the state administered 14,247 vaccines.
From the IDPH’s data dashboard:
Case rate per 100,000: 40.1 (+0.6 from Tuesday)
Percentage of ICU beds available: 20%
COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 112 (-2 from Tuesday)
Weekly deaths reported: 47
Illinois has seen 3,342,542 total cases of the virus, and 33,904 people have died.
As of late Tuesday, Illinois had 1,201 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, a decrease of 17 patients from Monday. Of those, 121 were in intensive care units, and 36 were on ventilators.
County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.
The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.
Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.
At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.
|County
|Case Rate/100,000
|% available ICU beds
|COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)
|Weekly
deaths
|Bureau
|20.4
|25
|0
|0
|Chicago
|38.3
|16
|20
|5
|DeKalb
|41.8
|13
|0
|0
|DuPage
|44.2
|26
|8
|1
|Grundy
|30.8
|25
|0
|0
|Kane
|32.8
|26
|4
|0
|Kendall
|43.2
|25
|2
|0
|Lake
|43.3
|20
|8
|4
|La Salle
|31.9
|25
|1
|0
|Lee
|58.9
|13
|1
|0
|McHenry
|31.5
|20
|4
|0
|Ogle
|44.9
|13
|1
|0
|Suburban
Cook
|43.4
|18
|25
|11
|Whiteside
|35.4
|13
|1
|1
|Will
|40.1
|22
|5
|2
Vaccine update: As of Wednesday, the IDPH reported a total of 27,628,045 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 22,457,594 vaccines administered.
As of Wednesday, 8,283,473 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.01% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.
CDC numbers:
Among Illinois residents 5 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,728,456 (73.2%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,652,750 (80.9%)
Among Illinois residents 12 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,309,553 (76.7%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,181,991 (84.7%)
Among Illinois residents 18 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 7,671,483 (77.9%)
At Least 1 Dose: 8,482,997 (86.1%)
Among Illinois residents 65 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 1,819,946 (89.1%)
At Least 1 Dose: 1,971,118 (95%)
There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.
In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:
Chicago: 68.71%
Suburban Cook: 72.50%
Lake: 69.97%
McHenry: 65.61%
DuPage: 75.30%
Kane: 66.22%
Will: 66.51%
Kendall: 68.84%
La Salle: 58.25%
Grundy: 57.58%
DeKalb: 56.48%
Ogle: 56.84%
Lee: 58.87%
Whiteside: 51.80%
Bureau: 56.75%