June 07, 2022
Coronavirus

Illinois’ COVID-19 case rate back up as B.2.12.1 variant now dominant in state

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations back up over 1,200

By John Sahly

Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order up to four free at-⁠home COVID-⁠19 tests. Log on to www.covidtests.gov to order your free test. (Scott Anderson)

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,861 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 18 additional deaths Tuesday. In the state’s report on COVID-19 variants, the B.2.12.1 omicron variant is now the dominant variant in the state, accounting for 51.47% of recorded cases. The BA.2 variant of omicron is down to 48.53% of recorded cases.

For Monday, the state administered 11,126 vaccines.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 39.5 (+3.1 from Monday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 25%

COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 114 (No change from Monday)

Weekly deaths reported: 47

Illinois has seen 3,337,641 total cases of the virus, and 33,883 people have died.

As of late Monday, Illinois had 1,218 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, an increase of 27 patients from Monday. Of those, 111 were in intensive care units, and 33 were on ventilators.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

CountyCase Rate/100,000% available ICU bedsCOVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)		Weekly
deaths
Bureau19.13100
Chicago37.823215
DeKalb412110
DuPage43.73581
Grundy33.93100
Kane31.93540
Kendall44.83120
Lake42.42384
La Salle30.83110
Lee54.72110
McHenry31.62340
Ogle46.32110
Suburban
Cook		42.4192811
Whiteside29.82111
Will402952

Vaccine update: As of Tuesday, the IDPH reported a total of 27,610,545 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 22,443,347 vaccines administered.

As of Tuesday, 8,282,172 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.0% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,727,327 (73.2%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,651,332 (80.9%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,308,519 (76.7%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,180,715 (84.7%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,670,499 (77.8%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,481,795 (86.1%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,819,659 (89.1%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,970,800 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 68.70%

Suburban Cook: 72.49%

Lake: 69.95%

McHenry: 65.60%

DuPage: 75.29%

Kane: 66.21%

Will: 66.50%

Kendall: 68.83%

La Salle: 58.25%

Grundy: 57.58%

DeKalb: 56.48%

Ogle: 56.84%

Lee: 58.86%

Whiteside: 51.80%

Bureau: 56.74%

