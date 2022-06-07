Illinois’ COVID-19 case rate back up as B.2.12.1 variant now dominant in state

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,861 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 18 additional deaths Tuesday. In the state’s report on COVID-19 variants, the B.2.12.1 omicron variant is now the dominant variant in the state, accounting for 51.47% of recorded cases. The BA.2 variant of omicron is down to 48.53% of recorded cases.
For Monday, the state administered 11,126 vaccines.
From the IDPH’s data dashboard:
Case rate per 100,000: 39.5 (+3.1 from Monday)
Percentage of ICU beds available: 25%
COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 114 (No change from Monday)
Weekly deaths reported: 47
Illinois has seen 3,337,641 total cases of the virus, and 33,883 people have died.
As of late Monday, Illinois had 1,218 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, an increase of 27 patients from Monday. Of those, 111 were in intensive care units, and 33 were on ventilators.
County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.
The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.
Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.
At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.
|County
|Case Rate/100,000
|% available ICU beds
|COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)
|Weekly
deaths
|Bureau
|19.1
|31
|0
|0
|Chicago
|37.8
|23
|21
|5
|DeKalb
|41
|21
|1
|0
|DuPage
|43.7
|35
|8
|1
|Grundy
|33.9
|31
|0
|0
|Kane
|31.9
|35
|4
|0
|Kendall
|44.8
|31
|2
|0
|Lake
|42.4
|23
|8
|4
|La Salle
|30.8
|31
|1
|0
|Lee
|54.7
|21
|1
|0
|McHenry
|31.6
|23
|4
|0
|Ogle
|46.3
|21
|1
|0
|Suburban
Cook
|42.4
|19
|28
|11
|Whiteside
|29.8
|21
|1
|1
|Will
|40
|29
|5
|2
Vaccine update: As of Tuesday, the IDPH reported a total of 27,610,545 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 22,443,347 vaccines administered.
As of Tuesday, 8,282,172 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.0% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.
CDC numbers:
Among Illinois residents 5 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,727,327 (73.2%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,651,332 (80.9%)
Among Illinois residents 12 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,308,519 (76.7%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,180,715 (84.7%)
Among Illinois residents 18 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 7,670,499 (77.8%)
At Least 1 Dose: 8,481,795 (86.1%)
Among Illinois residents 65 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 1,819,659 (89.1%)
At Least 1 Dose: 1,970,800 (95%)
There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.
In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:
Chicago: 68.70%
Suburban Cook: 72.49%
Lake: 69.95%
McHenry: 65.60%
DuPage: 75.29%
Kane: 66.21%
Will: 66.50%
Kendall: 68.83%
La Salle: 58.25%
Grundy: 57.58%
DeKalb: 56.48%
Ogle: 56.84%
Lee: 58.86%
Whiteside: 51.80%
Bureau: 56.74%