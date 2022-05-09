May 09, 2022
Coronavirus

COVID-19 case rates show dramatic uptick; hospitalizations still stable

Illinois now admitting 72 people per day on average to hospitals for COVID-19

By John Sahly
Kori Mauch, school nurse and department chair in Sycamore Community School District 427, talks Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Sycamore Middle School, about the COVID-19 rapid tests they use in the district. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com)

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 14,427 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and nine additional deaths for Friday, Saturday and Sunday combined. IDPH does not update its data dashboard on weekends.

The state’s seven-day rolling average for new cases per day went up to 5,154, the highest average since Feb. 10.

For Friday-Sunday, the state administered 25,827 vaccines.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 40.5 (+6.2 from Friday)

The state’s case rate per 100,000 is now at its highest point since Feb. 10, and has surpassed the peak of the delta variant wave this past fall.

Percentage of ICU beds available: 25%

COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 72 (+5 from Friday)

Weekly deaths reported: 46

Illinois has seen 3,183,742 total cases of the virus, and 33,669 people have died.

As of late Sunday, Illinois had 777 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, a decrease of 45 patients compared to Friday’s report. Of those, 85 were in intensive care units, and 24 were on ventilators.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

CountyCase Rate/100,000% available ICU bedsCOVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)		Weekly
deaths
Bureau9.12500
Chicago36.922117
DeKalb49.82311
DuPage643894
Grundy28.62500
Kane42.83832
Kendall53.42510
Lake54.52562
La Salle34.52500
Lee31.72300
McHenry432542
Ogle27.82300
Suburban
Cook		56.423207
Whiteside292301
Will41.52243

Vaccine update: As of Monday, the IDPH reported a total of 26,889,345 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 22,044,363 vaccines administered.

As of Monday, 8,252,983 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 64.77% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,729,471 (73.2%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,715,647 (81.5%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,315,348 (76.7%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,248,992 (85.3%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,680,019 (77.9%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,551,685 (86.8%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,818,099 (89%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,984,659 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 68.31%

Suburban Cook: 72.46%

Lake: 69.52%

McHenry: 65.35%

DuPage: 75.13%

Kane: 66.07%

Will: 66.32%

Kendall: 68.60%

La Salle: 58.10%

Grundy: 57.36%

DeKalb: 56.31%

Ogle: 56.65%

Lee: 58.69%

Whiteside: 51.64%

Bureau: 56.43%

