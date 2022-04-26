Illinois over 700 COVID-19 patients for first time since early March

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,509 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths Tuesday.

The state’s seven-day rolling average for new cases went up to 3,141 new cases per day, the highest average since Feb. 17.

For Monday, the state administered 11,179 shots.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 24.7 (+0.1 from Monday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 25%

COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 45 (+3 from Monday)

Weekly deaths reported: 58

Illinois has seen 3,124,700 total cases of the virus, and 33,584 people have died.

As of late Monday, Illinois had 708 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, the most since March 9. Of those, 94 were in intensive care units, and 33 were on ventilators.

[ Biden administration expands availability of COVID antiviral pill ]

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

County Case Rate/100,000 % available ICU beds COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions

(7-day rolling average) Weekly

deaths Bureau 8.2 32 0 0 Chicago 25 17 8 19 DeKalb 27.2 20 0 0 DuPage 36.7 34 4 4 Grundy 22.4 32 0 0 Kane 26 34 1 1 Kendall 27.7 32 0 0 Lake 31.1 34 3 7 La Salle 13.6 32 0 0 Lee 18.4 20 0 0 McHenry 22.8 34 3 0 Ogle 14.6 20 0 0 Suburban

Cook 31.9 25 12 9 Whiteside 14.4 20 0 0 Will 26.2 26 2 4

Vaccine update: As of Tuesday, the IDPH reported a total of 26,586,545 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 21,812,955 vaccines administered.

As of Tuesday, 8,237,634 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 64.65% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,687,913 (72.9%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,695,241 (81.3%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,275,816 (76.4%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,230,011 (85.2%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,640,474 (77.5%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,531,741 (86.6%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,805,061 (88.3%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,976,346 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 68.19%

Suburban Cook: 72.31%

Lake: 69.31%

McHenry: 65.23%

DuPage: 75.01%

Kane: 65.96%

Will: 66.20%

Kendall: 68.53%

La Salle: 58.06%

Grundy: 57.26%

DeKalb: 56.26%

Ogle: 56.55%

Lee: 58.60%

Whiteside: 51.54%

Bureau: 56.39%