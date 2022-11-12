Chicago Bears. vs. Detroit Lions: 5 things to watch in Week 10

LAKE FOREST – For the second week in a row, it could be a shootout at Soldier Field.

Two of the NFL’s worst defenses will square off Sunday when the Detroit Lions (2-6) visit the Bears (3-6). The Lions are statistically at or near the bottom of the league in many major categories, while the Bears have been particularly bad over the past two weeks since dealing Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn at the trade deadline.

With a clear day in the weather forecast, more points could be on the horizon. The Bears have won seven of the last eight contests against the Lions, including a sweep last season. Sunday’s game kicks off at noon at Soldier Field and will be broadcast on Fox. Here’s what to watch for.

1. All eyes on Fields

Everybody is talking about Justin Fields. He’s the reigning NFC Offensive Player of the Week after running for an NFL regular-season QB record 178 yards last week. He was all over ESPN, and his resurgence has been the talk of the NFL.

Once again, the home crowd will be looking for more magic from the second-year QB. He will be tasked with taking on the worst defense in the NFL. The Lions rank 32nd in yards per game, including 31st against the run and 29th against the pass. The defensive front is putting up one of the worst sack rates in the NFL.

This matchup is ripe for another impressive performance from Fields and the Bears’ offense. The Bears have scored 29 points or more in three consecutive games. There’s no reason that can’t continue.

[ Nobody is criticizing Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields for being indecisive anymore ]

2. The Lions’ offense has weapons

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown carries the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during a game earlier this season. (Stacy Bengs/AP)

Despite the 2-6 record, the Lions’ offense has fared well. The most dangerous pass catcher is second-year receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, brother of Bears receiver Equanimeous St. Brown. Amon-Ra St. Brown has caught 39 passes for 399 yards and three touchdowns this season.

With the Lions shipping tight end T.J. Hockenson to Minnesota before the trade deadline, St. Brown is easily the Lions’ top offensive weapon.

The running back duo of D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams has been an effective one-two punch. Swift has dealt with multiple injuries this season, but Williams has picked up the slack when Swift has been out.

3. Claypool with another week of practice

New Bears receiver Chase Claypool played more than two dozen offensive snaps in his debut. Fields targeted him six times, and Claypool came away with two catches for 13 yards.

Claypool spent six-to-seven hours a day last week studying the Bears’ playbook. It was a crash course in Luke Getsy’s offense, which has plenty of nuance and detail. With another week of practice under his belt, Claypool should be in position to contribute even more in his second game with the Bears.

“I’m even more excited to show what I can do just because I’m more comfortable and stuff like that, so we’re figuring out what routes are good, what concepts are good,” Claypool said.

[ Bears vs. Dolphins notes: No-call highlights Chase Claypool’s Chicago debut ]

4. Wanted: Pass rush

Chicago Bears defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad pressure San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance earlier this season at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams was conservative against the Dolphins, sticking to the Bears’ ideal plan of rushing only four defenders at the QB.

It didn’t work.

Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle were too good at finding soft spots in the Bears’ zone coverage. The Bears created no pressure up front, totaling only two QB hits all afternoon with zero sacks.

As has been the case much of this season, Williams is going to have to be more creative if he wants to pressure the QB – he said so himself this week. The Bears have been at their best on third down when they’ve sent extra blitzers at the QB.

It could be tough against a Lions offensive line that has the fourth-lowest sack rate in the NFL (4.71% of dropbacks).

[ Bears DC Alan Williams admits he needs to get more creative ]

5. How will defenses adjust to Fields now?

The Lions’ defense blitzes at a 30% rate, according to Pro Football Reference. That is the eighth-highest rate in the NFL. Detroit likely is to send blitzers at Fields. It’s possible many teams will during the second half of the season.

Fields has proved that he can outrun just about anybody in the league. But he still has more to prove when it comes to whether he can diagnose where blitzers are coming from. The Dolphins elected to use a linebacker as a spy on Fields at times, but that didn’t really prove effective.

Following Lamar Jackson’s MVP season in 2019, NFL teams adjusted in 2020 and 2021 by throwing more blitzes at Jackson. It wouldn’t be surprising to see more defenses do that against Fields.

The Lions, already with a high blitz-rate and nothing to lose in a 2-6 season, could be one of those teams.