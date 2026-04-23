Meet the All-Hieronymus wrestling team

After a pause for the start of the spring season, it’s time for my next all-Hieronymus sports team, taking a look at the top grapplers on the mat since my time at the BCR dating back to the 1986-87 season.

In that time frame, Bureau County has produced six state champions with 21 separate state medalists, landing 32 medals in all.

We didn’t start naming a Wrestler of the Year until the 1996-97 season so the wrestlers proceeding that season do not carry that honor.

I’ll start with a true Mt. Rushmore of four wrestlers, with consideration of state finishes, multiple state medals and overall success. Definitely hard to narrow it down to four here so please don’t try to pin the old sports editor.

John Barnes, St. Bede - Talked into coming out for wrestling in the middle of his freshman season by his brother, Jeff, Barnes went on to become St. Bede’s most distinguished wrestler. The two-time BCR Wrestler claimed the heavyweight state crown as a senior in 2015-16, finishing with a 41-0 record. He also placed third the year before at 285. He had an 81-4 record (.953) in that two-year stretch.

John Barnes (Shaw Media File Photo/Scott Anderson)

Kipp Wahlgren, Princeton - Wahlgren was the first in his family to medal at state finishing third in 1988-89 at 130 pounds followed up with a state title at 145 in 1989-90. He is ranked No. 5 with 145 wins at PHS. He went on to wrestle at the U.S. Naval Academy. Wahlgren also one of the many stars of Princeton’s Tiger Style Runnin’ Wild State runner-up football team,

Kristian Wahlgren, Princeton - Wahlgren is the only two-time state champion from the Illinois Valley and the only Princeton grappler with three state medals. He started his run with a fourth-place finish at 145 as a sophomore in 1991-92. He rose to the top of the podium with first-place finishes in 1992-93 at 152 pounds and again in 1993-94 at 160. He also wrestled at the U.S. Naval Academy. Ranked No. 4 with 147 wins, two more than his brother Kipp.

Ty Taylor, Princeton - Of all the wrestlers to wear the Tigers singlet, none have had their arm raised more than Taylor, who won 166 times for a career 166-14 record (.922). The third of three brothers who followed their dad, Denny (1980 state champ), Taylor was the first four-time state qualifier for PHS, finishing as state runner-up in 2006-07 (135) and 2007-08 (140). He was a four-time NCIC and regional champion.

Ty Taylor (BCR file photo/Kevin Hieronymus)

Special Mention

Brian Anderson, Princeton - Anderson placed second at state in 1992-93 at 125 pounds and was a three-time PIT champ. He comes from a long lineage of family history, in the Tiger program along with his brothers, Josh and Zach, following their father, Randy, who was a 2-time PIT champ. “BA” his ranked No. 8 all-time for the Tigers with 138 wins.

Ryne Bird, Princeton - The Tiger standout gained a third-place state finish in 2001-02 followed by a second-place finish the next year. He wrestled in the finals of the prestigious Princeton Invitational (PIT) four times, winning three times. The two-time NCIC champion graduated as the all-time winningest Tiger with 160 wins, now tied for second all-time, and holds the records for takedowns with 687 for a career and 218 in a single-season.

Ace Christiansen, Princeton - Another family with Tiger tradition, Christiansen followed his dad, Aaron, and brother, Augie, by winning the second most matches (160) in school history. The BCR Wrestler of the Year placed third at State (138) in 2023-24.

Ace Christiansen is ranked No. 2 all-time with 160 wins for Princeton. (Earleen Hinton)

Casey Etheridge, Princeton - The two-time BCR Wrestler of the Year earned his second straight state medal this past season with a runner-up finish at 165 pounds, finishing at 46-7. Etheridge placed fourth at state in 2024-25. He had a 157-39 career record, ranked 4th all-time in wins for Tigers and has the most career pins with 96.

Brandon Nink, Princeton - Nink was crowned state champion in 2002-03, defeating Matt Wenger of Dakota 4-3 at 140 pounds, finishing 40-4. He is ranked No. 10 all-time in wins with 136 wins.

Augustus Swanson, Princeton - Just the second four-time state qualifier for the Tigers, Swanson landed his second state medal this year with a runner-up finish at 113 pounds. The BCR co-Wrestler of the Year led the area with a 47- 3, finishing with a 154-26 career record, ranked No. 5 all-time for wins. He also placed fifth in 2023-24 at 106.

Brian Taylor (BCR file photo/Kevin Hieronymus)

Brian Taylor, Princeton - “Shorty” was the state champion at 112 pounds as a senior in 2001-02, his first state medal, avenging his only loss of the season to win the state crown, finishing 43-1. The late Tiger coach Randy Swinford said Taylor was like the “Energizer Bunny” because he was always motoring on the mats. A NCIC champion, Taylor is ranked 12th all time with 130 wins.

Chase Tatum, Princeton - Two-time BCR Wrestler of the Year had back to back third-place finishes in 2017-18 and 2018-19, going 78-14 overall. He was a PIT champion and had 106 career wins.

Adam Wason, Princeton - The former Tiger was a two-time state runner-up, taking second in 1994-95 at 103 (Class A) and again in 1996-97 at 112 (2A), finishing 38-3. He was the first BCR Wrestler of the Year named in 1997. He won 111 matches over three years.