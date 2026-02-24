It’s been a ‘fun journey’ for Princeton manager Emily Smith

Emily Smith is always right in the middle of things as the Princeton Tiger manager. She said her eight-year run has been a "fun journey." (Photo provided)

Every basketball team needs an Emily Smith.

She’s always on the ready to deliver a drink or a towel to a player checking out of the game or provide all the players with water to quench their thirst during a timeout.

If they spill the water or throw their towel on the bench, she’s there to clean up after them.

Emily has been the team manager for the Princeton Tigers since xxxxx.

On June 13, the senior players from the class of 2026 recognized her during a timeout with a special mention read from public address announcer Mike Vrana and an appreciation trophy presented by Rod Benavidez.

Tiger coach Jason Smith (no relation) said it was hard to keep a secret from Smith.

“She means the world to that class. Many classes before then, classes after,” he said. “She’s our organizer. She’s our little general on the practice floor. Maybe sometimes she abuses her authority a little but we’ll allow that because she busts her butt and she’s here all the time.

“She’d do anything for those boys and loves them. And they loves her and it showed tonight.

Tiger senior Gavin Lanham said the team thinks the world of Emily.

“We love Emily. We think she deserves that more than anything,” he said.

They did pull one over on Smith. She was brought to center court, wiping away tears as the announcement was made.

“They threw me off guard. It means a lot,” she said.

In his public address, Vrana said, “Thanks for keeping things running smoothly. You have been an instrumental part of this program for doing things that don’t go unnoticed. The players are better prepared because of you. You’re an important to this team’s success. We are so proud of you with heartfelt gratitude.”

Smith, a 2021 PHS graduate, is close to this year’s senior class just as she was her brother’s (Luke) class last year.

Her managerial chores vary depending if it’s game day at home or away, or if’s a practice day.

For home games, her night typically starts getting water bottles and ice coolers set up and get her cart of medical supples ready. She’ll grab the towels, get the “sticky” pad out by the scorers table and set the ball rack out before the game and halftime.

After the sophomore game, she’ll repeat the process for the varsity contest, putting out new “sticky” pad and checking water bottles to see what needs refilled.

She takes it upon herself to be sure to fist bump each Tiger as they are introduced in the starting lineups.

Smith, whose dad Tim is a varsity assistant coach, said she gets as many rewards working with the team as she may provide them.

“Walking into the gym each night, seeing their smiling faces and hearing their laughs and making countless memories that you’ll always remember. That was one of those memories that will last a lifetime right there,” she said.

“It hasn’t been an easy journey, but it’s been a fun one.”

Smith got her start managing at Logan Junior High when the Lions’ former coach approached her about managing for her classmates in the seventh grade. She starting working for the PHS girls program in high school, starting splitting her duties with the the boys team her senior year and hasn’t stopped since nor plans to.

“Two years from now will be 10. I know I’ve got two more years in me. That’s my goal to get to 10,” said Smith, who would like to get her athletic trainers license and come back to work at PHS.

