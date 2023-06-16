Remembering Dad on Father's Day

If you’ve lost your dad, Father’s Day can be difficult.

No matter if it was recently or long ago, this special holiday can bring many challenging emotions. But there are still plenty of ways to honor and remember your dad on this day and help manage your grief at the same time. Here are three ideas to help.

Plan a Visit

Visit your father’s gravesite and spend time reflecting and talking with him. You might bring flowers that were his favorite color or another small object that is reflective of something he liked, or that the two of you shared.

Share Stories

Was your dad known for his stories? Whether they were something funny and wild or serious and wise, Father’s Day is the perfect occasion to relate Dad’s tales to your family and friends. This can be a great way to stay connected with your father and help you grieve in a healthy way.

Do What Dad Would Do

Did your father have any traditions on Father’s Day? Or was there a favorite restaurant or bar he visited? Did he enjoy going to his favorite teams’ games, concerts or other events? Going somewhere or doing something that Dad enjoyed is a perfect tribute on Father’s Day.

Grieving the loss of a loved one is a personal journey, and missing your father on Father’s Day can feel intense. But by allowing yourself time to reflect and even doing something that Dad would’ve enjoyed, you can make it a special and peaceful day of remembrance.

For questions or more information about funeral services or pre-planning, please visit www.norbergfh.com or call 815-875-2425.

Norberg Memorial Home, Inc. & Monuments

701 E. Thompson St

Princeton, IL 61356

Norberg Memorial Home logo