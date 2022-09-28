How to maintain important paperwork and files

Below is some educational and helpful information for your personal records:

Full legal name, Social Security number, or card location and Legal residence.



Date, city and state of birth, parents’ names, including mother’s maiden name.



Names and addresses of spouse and children.



Location of birth and death certificates and certificates of marriage, divorce, citizenship, and adoption.



Bank Records, Names, Number, States, Account Information, as well as contacts.



Education information and military records (discharge paperwork).



Names and phone numbers of religious contacts, organist, soloist, memberships in groups and awards received.



Names and phone numbers of close friends, relatives, doctors, lawyers, financial advisors or anyone of importance to you.



Medication taken. (Your Dr. can provide this, please update regularly).



Location of Living Will, POA Financial and Medical, you Will and executor contact information, IRA’s, Life Insurance, Stocks, Bonds, Funeral Prearrangements and Annuities or pensions.



Records of liabilities, debts, property tax, mortgages, deeds, car titles and registrations.



Password for all accounts, update regularly.



WOW, I know, that’s a lot!

Quick Start: