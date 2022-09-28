September 28, 2022
How to maintain important paperwork and files

By Norberg Memorial Home [sponsored]
Below is some educational and helpful information for your personal records:

  • Full legal name, Social Security number, or card location and Legal residence.
  • Date, city and state of birth, parents’ names, including mother’s maiden name.
  • Names and addresses of spouse and children.
  • Location of birth and death certificates and certificates of marriage, divorce, citizenship, and adoption.
  • Bank Records, Names, Number, States, Account Information, as well as contacts.
  • Education information and military records (discharge paperwork).
  • Names and phone numbers of religious contacts, organist, soloist, memberships in groups and awards received.
  • Names and phone numbers of close friends, relatives, doctors, lawyers, financial advisors or anyone of importance to you.
  • Medication taken.  (Your Dr. can provide this, please update regularly).
  • Location of Living Will, POA Financial and Medical, you Will and executor contact information, IRA’s, Life Insurance, Stocks, Bonds, Funeral Prearrangements and Annuities or pensions.
  • Records of liabilities, debts, property tax, mortgages, deeds, car titles and registrations.
  • Password for all accounts, update regularly.

WOW, I know, that’s a lot!

Quick Start:

  • Put your important papers and copies of legal documents in one place.
  • Tell a trusted family member or friend where you put all your important papers.
  • Pets, do you have arrangements for your pets?  Vets name and nbr, meds, routine, pet god-parent.
  • Give permission in advance for your doctor, lawyer, to speak with your POA for Health.
  • Download off the internet the forms needed for POA, Will, etc, there are several options to “do it yourself”.

