How to maintain important paperwork and files

Below is some educational and helpful information for your personal records:
- Full legal name, Social Security number, or card location and Legal residence.
- Date, city and state of birth, parents’ names, including mother’s maiden name.
- Names and addresses of spouse and children.
- Location of birth and death certificates and certificates of marriage, divorce, citizenship, and adoption.
- Bank Records, Names, Number, States, Account Information, as well as contacts.
- Education information and military records (discharge paperwork).
- Names and phone numbers of religious contacts, organist, soloist, memberships in groups and awards received.
- Names and phone numbers of close friends, relatives, doctors, lawyers, financial advisors or anyone of importance to you.
- Medication taken. (Your Dr. can provide this, please update regularly).
- Location of Living Will, POA Financial and Medical, you Will and executor contact information, IRA’s, Life Insurance, Stocks, Bonds, Funeral Prearrangements and Annuities or pensions.
- Records of liabilities, debts, property tax, mortgages, deeds, car titles and registrations.
- Password for all accounts, update regularly.
WOW, I know, that’s a lot!
Quick Start:
- Put your important papers and copies of legal documents in one place.
- Tell a trusted family member or friend where you put all your important papers.
- Pets, do you have arrangements for your pets? Vets name and nbr, meds, routine, pet god-parent.
- Give permission in advance for your doctor, lawyer, to speak with your POA for Health.
- Download off the internet the forms needed for POA, Will, etc, there are several options to “do it yourself”.