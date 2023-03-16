Bureau County police reports: March 16, 2023

Brandon M. Hullinger, 31, of Princeton was picked up on an in-state warrant at 4:30 p.m. on March 12 at 22 Park Ave. in Princeton by the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office.
Erik A. Maxedon, 29, of Dover was charged with domestic battery at 1:41 a.m. on March 14 at 206 N. West St. in Dover by the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office.
Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.