Bureau County Police Blotter: Aug. 5, 2022

Ethan A. Fuller, 18, of Rock Falls was picked up on a failure to appear warrant at 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 2 at 22 Park Ave in Princeton, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Brandon M. Hullinger, 30, of Princeton was charged with violation of order of protection at 2:02 p.m. on Aug. 3 at 17742 1400 N Ave. in Princeton, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.

