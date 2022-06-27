Police Blotter: June 27, 2022

SPRING VALLEY POLICE

Lawrence E. Triplett, 37, of Spring Valley was picked up on a Navajo County, AZ warrant for failure to appear on a charge of robbery at 1:18 p.m. June 26 at U.S. 6 and Meridian Road. He was transported to Bureau County Jail and is awaiting extradition to Arizona. Triplett also was charged with speeding and driving with a suspended/revoked license.

Anthony R. Steele, 46, of Spring Valley was charged with criminal trespass to residence at 8:45 p.m. June 26 in the 100 block of E. Sixth Street.