Police Blotter: June 21, 2022

Kennard R. Cameron, 36, of Chicago was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, driving with a revoked or suspended license and operation of an uninsured motor vehicle at 2:22 a.m. on June 17 at 1500 N Ave at Spring Creek Dr. in Dalzell, Bureau County Sheriff’s office reports.

Ethan A. Fuller, 18, of Rock Falls and a juvenile were charged with unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle at 9:27 a.m. on June 18 at 110 W. Fourth St. in Wyanet, Bureau County Sheriff’s office reports.

