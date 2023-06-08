June 08, 2023
4-H Enchanting Experience day camp set June 23 in Princeton

Camp will take place from 9 a.m. to noon

4-H’s Enchanting Experience day camp will look to provide fun to youth participants age 8-18 from 9 a.m. to noon on Friday, June 23, at 850 Thompson St., Princeton. Campers will have a chance to show their creativity and uniqueness through various activities.

Space is limited to the first 20 participants registered by June 16 by visiting go.illinois.edu/enchanting.

For more information about the 4-H program, call University of Illinois Extension – Bureau, La Salle, Marshall, Putnam unit office at 815-875-2878.