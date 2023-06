Hall Township Food Pantry in Spring Valley will host its annual Fourth of July picnic distribution on Wednesday, June 28.

Several years ago, the pantry began the tradition of setting aside the last Wednesday of June for distribution of foods considered picnic fare.

Those wanting to help out can sponsor a picnic basket for a family in need for $25. Donations can be mailed or dropped in the mail slot in the front door of the pantry at 500 N. Terry St.