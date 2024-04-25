Softball: A look at the all-time series between Bureau Valley and Princeton

With Bureau Valley and Princeton set to play their final regular-season softball game today for the foreseeable future, here’s a look back at their scores over the years:
KEYS: * Regionals
1996 - Did not play
1997 - BV 6, Princeton 5
1998 - BV 8, Princeton 2
- BV 11, Princeton 1
1999 - Princeton 24, BV 1
- Princeton 20, BV 20
2000 - Princeton 15, BV 5
2001 - Not available
2002 - Did not play
2003 - Did not play
2004 - BV 5, Princeton 0
2005 - BV 12, Princeton 0
2006 - BV 4, Princeton 3*
2007 - Not available
2008 - BV 2, Princeton 1*
2009 - BV win (NA)
- Princeton 9, BV 2*
2010 - Not available
2011 - BV 1, Princeton 0*
2012 - Princeton 17, BV 6
- BV 19, Princeton 2
2013 - did not play
2014 - Princeton 6, BV 4
2015 - Princeton 15, BV 2
- BV 7, Princeton 6
2016 - Princeton 7, BV 0
- Princeton 9, BV 2
2017 - Princeton 7, BV 0
- Princeton 3, BV 0
2018 - Princeton 2, BV 0
- Princeton 2, BV 1
2019 - Princeton 8, BV 0
- Princeton 13, BV 1
2020 - COVID, did not play
2021 - Princeton 5, BV 0
- Princeton 14, BV 0
2022 - BV 13, Princeton 3
- Princeton 12, BV 6
2023 - Princeton 3, BV 0
- Princeton 12, BV 2
2024 - Princeton 10, BV 3
All-time series: PHS 21, BV 12
Regional play: BV 3, Princeton 1
Three Rivers play: Princeton 15, BV 2