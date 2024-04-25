Softball: A look at the all-time series between Bureau Valley and Princeton

With Bureau Valley and Princeton set to play their final regular-season softball game today for the foreseeable future, here’s a look back at their scores over the years:

KEYS: * Regionals

1996 - Did not play

1997 - BV 6, Princeton 5

1998 - BV 8, Princeton 2

- BV 11, Princeton 1

1999 - Princeton 24, BV 1

- Princeton 20, BV 20

2000 - Princeton 15, BV 5

2001 - Not available

2002 - Did not play

2003 - Did not play

2004 - BV 5, Princeton 0

2005 - BV 12, Princeton 0

2006 - BV 4, Princeton 3*

2007 - Not available

2008 - BV 2, Princeton 1*

2009 - BV win (NA)

- Princeton 9, BV 2*

2010 - Not available

2011 - BV 1, Princeton 0*

2012 - Princeton 17, BV 6

- BV 19, Princeton 2

2013 - did not play

2014 - Princeton 6, BV 4

2015 - Princeton 15, BV 2

- BV 7, Princeton 6

2016 - Princeton 7, BV 0

- Princeton 9, BV 2

2017 - Princeton 7, BV 0

- Princeton 3, BV 0

2018 - Princeton 2, BV 0

- Princeton 2, BV 1

2019 - Princeton 8, BV 0

- Princeton 13, BV 1

2020 - COVID, did not play

2021 - Princeton 5, BV 0

- Princeton 14, BV 0

2022 - BV 13, Princeton 3

- Princeton 12, BV 6

2023 - Princeton 3, BV 0

- Princeton 12, BV 2

2024 - Princeton 10, BV 3

All-time series: PHS 21, BV 12

Regional play: BV 3, Princeton 1

Three Rivers play: Princeton 15, BV 2