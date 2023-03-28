Bureau County Historical Society extends ‘Getting to know Grace’ exhibit into April

The Bureau County Historical Society has announced that it will be extending its ‘Getting to know Grace’ exhibit through April 15 at 109 Park Avenue West in Princeton.

The BCHS first opened the Clark/Norris Museum and ‘Getting to know Grace’ exhibit on March 4 as part of its celebration of the significant women of Bureau County.

The exhibit was created by BCHS Curator Jessica Gray and takes an intimate look at the lives of Grace Clark Norris, her parents Same and Ann Clark, the early days of the Clarks’ marriage in Dover in the 1860′s and the building of their home in 1900 at 109 Park Avenue West in Princeton.

“The staff at the BCHS has created an in-depth experience related to the life of Grace Norris,” Board Member Steve Bouslog said. “Grace was an integral part of the creation of the BCHS. You will learn about her life and impact on others in Princeton and the surrounding area.”

The exhibit also includes the story behind Princeton’s first female mail carrier, Edith Strand.

For more information on the exhibit visit www.bureaucountyhistoricalsociety.com or call the museum at 815-875-2184.