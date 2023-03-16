Bureau County Fairgrounds to hold Pancake and Sausage Fundraiser March 19

The Bureau County Fairgrounds will hold a Pancake and Sausage Breakfast fundraiser from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 19 at 811 W. Peru St. in Princeton.

The event will feature all you can eat pancakes, sausage, applesauce, coffee, milk and orange juice.

Tickets are $10 each with kids age 6 and under eating for free. This fundraiser is for needed repairs at the Bureau County Fairgrounds.

Tickets will be sold as the door and the public is invited to attend. For additional information, call 815-303-2905.