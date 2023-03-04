Princeton Public Library to host 3 Meet the Candidate sessions in March

The Princeton Public Library, along with Midwest Partners, will be hosting multiple Meet the Candidate sessions throughout the month. All events will take place at 698 E. Peru St. in Princeton.

All events are designed to provide opportunities for voters to learn more about the issues and decision-making process of local government as well as the candidates themselves.

From 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, Princeton City Council incumbents Jerry Neumann and Hector Gomez will be presenting their perspectives on city government at the first of the sessions.

Each candidate will discuss their vision for the city and the role of municipal government, then answer questions from attendees at the library and online via Zoom.

At 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 22, four candidates for the three positions on the Princeton Elementary School Board have been asked to present. The candidates are Staci Amy, Michael Freeman, Sue Garvin and Peter Reviglio. Garvin and Reviglio currently are members of the board.

Mayoral candidate Ray Mabry will present at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 23.

All of the sessions will be livestreamed and recorded via Zoom. They will be moderated by Rick Brooks of Midwest Partners, the nonprofit civic organization that is co-sponsoring the series.