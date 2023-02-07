OSF, Princeton mayor hope to see prenatal care provided at OSF Medical Group-Princeton

Following the closure of St. Margaret’s hospital in Peru, OSF Healthcare announced it is exploring the possibility of prenatal care at OSF Medical Group in Princeton.

OSF issued a statement Tuesday indicating it is “working to determine needs when it comes to necessary services and having access to care. This includes taking an extensive look at our OB services at all OSF facilities across out Ministry.”

OSF added it has noticed a lack of OB providers in the United States and specifically in Illinois. From its study of OB services, OSF said it is “hoping to be able to provide prenatal care at OSF Medical Group-Princeton.”

OSF offers these services at OSF St. Luke Medical Center in Kewanee and OSF Holy Family Medical Center in Monmouth.

“This would greatly help expectant mothers because of the number of trips necessary during pregnancy,” OSF said in its statement.

Official details or a timeline have not been announced as “it has yet to be fully determined where OSF will be offering OB services.”

“We know how important and vital (these services) are and hope to determine how best to meet the needs of the communities we have been called to serve, and those surrounding, in the coming months,” OSF added in its statement.

Princeton Mayor Joel Quiram said during Monday’s City Council meeting he was in contact with OSF’s CEO of the Western District, Roxanna Crosser, about the effect of St. Margaret’s closure on the local community.

With OSF exploring the opportunity for more care at a Princeton location, Quiram said this would be welcome for many expecting mothers in the area.

“While births will still occur at other facilities, this would be a giant and welcoming step forward for Princeton and the surrounding area,” the mayor said.