Mayoral candidates Joel Quiram, Ray Mabry headline Princeton’s 1st day election filers

The filing period of candidates for the April 4 local election opened Monday morning as Mayor Joel Quiram and challenger Ray Mabry both filed their paperwork for Princeton mayor.

For the upcoming election, the city will have two open seats on the City Council. For the two seats, incumbents Hector Gomez and Jerry Neumann have both filed for reelection.

Quiram first announced on his Facebook page he would be seeking reelection to what would be his third term at the helm for Princeton.

Mabry will be challenging Quiram and is a resident of Princeton who has volunteered his time to maintain and water plants and flowers located on Princeton’s Main Street and also has participated in many other city-led projects.

In 2019, Quiram defeated challenger Ray Swanson by a total of 1,058 votes to 658.

As of 3:30 Monday afternoon, Quiram, Mabry, Gomez and Neumann are the only candidates who have filed for the election.

Petition filing will remain open to 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19. Prospective candidates will have until then to submit the proper paperwork for the upcoming April 4 election.