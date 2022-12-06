Heartland Bank in Princeton names new commercial loan officer

Heartland Bank and Trust Company has announced Joe Bates as a new commercial loan officer at the 606 S. Main St. branch in Princeton.

Bates has more than 38 years of agricultural lending experience and holds a bachelor of science degree in agriculture from the University of Illinois.

He serves as the treasurer of the Princeton Youth Football League, a former girls softball coach, a former board member for the Princeton Public School Foundation and is active with his church on the Elder Team and Property Team.

Originally from Wyanet, Bates lives in Princeton with his wife Jody.