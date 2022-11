The Tiskilwa Historical Society invites the community to catch the spirit and Walk Tiskilwa from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10.

Several organizations and businesses will be hosting holiday activities along a festively decorated Main Street and beyond.

New this year, all three guest houses will be open for tours and ten vendors will be set up in St. Mary’s Church hall.

More details will be available soon. Depending on weather, Santa and maybe a few alpacas will be in attendance.