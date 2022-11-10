Tiskilwa Historical Society to hold WWII German POW Camps in Illinois presentation Nov. 14

The Tiskilwa Historical Society’s annual Salute to Veterans will host Ron Dickerson of Washington to share information about a little-discussed fact of World War II; the internment of German prisoners of war at camps in Illinois as well as throughout the United States.

The program will begin at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, in the community room of Tiskilwa’s Museum on Main, 110 E. Main St.

Military records reveal that, beginning in 1942, the U.S. accepted around 175,000 POWs at the request of the British government.

In the final months of the war, POWs entered the U.S. at a rate of 60,00 per month. In total, more than 425,000 POWs were held in the United States, including Germans, Italians and Japanese.

In his presentation, Dickerson will share photos and anecdotes about the nine Illinois camps where German POWs were housed. During their time in Illinois, POWs were engaged in farm labor, canning and public works construction projects similar to WPA programs.

Dickerson graduated from Tiskilwa High School in 1970. Having retired recently from a career as Economic Development Manager for MTCO Corporation, he now has more time to pursue his hobbies of traveling, walking and photography.

In a moment at the beginning of the evening, all veterans in attendance will be asked to stand for recognition and to receive a Tiskilwa keychain, presented by the Tiskilwa High School Alumni Association.

Admission to the historical society’s program is free and open to the public, but a free-will offering will be gratefully accepted. Social time will follow the program, with a chance to enjoy treats and view museum displays.

A chairlift to the community room is available for anyone who may have difficulty with steps.