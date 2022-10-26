Daughters of the American Revolution announce 2022 Good Citizen Award Winner

The 2022-2023 DAR Good Citizen Award winner from Bureau Valley High School in Manlius has been announced as Liana Ledergerber, the daughter of Jay and Kristin Ledergerber.

Chosen by the faculty and senior class, Ledergerber was selected based on the criteria of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.

Ledergerber has been on high honor roll throughout high school and was inducted into the National Honor Society as a junior.

While in high school, she has been active in Interact, Spanish Club, Science Club, Home Ec Club, Recycling Club, and Softball in addition to being a class officer. Outside of school, she has volunteered with her local Rotary, Pass It Along, as well as various events within her community.

Ledergerber plans on attending Sauk Valley Community College, then transferring to University of Florida to major in Criminal Justice and Forensic Science.